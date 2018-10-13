Thousands attend Women's March in Chicago to encourage midterm turnout

CHICAGO — Thousands of protesters marched through downtown Chicago to express displeasure at President Trump and encourage voters to go to the polls for next month's midterm election. The march took place Saturday after a rally in Grant Park organized by Women's March Chicago that the group dubbed "March to the Polls."

A sea of people took to the streets, chanting "Let's go vote!" as they walked from Grant Park to Federal Plaza. New voters will be casting ballots at a nearby early voting site. Chicago is a Democratic stronghold.

Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP/Getty

"The United States of America is our country, and to make this the country we want it to be, fair to all, just to all and inclusive to all, we're going to have to do this as individuals. So please march to the polls," Dr. Dilara Sayeed told CBS Chicago.

Organizers say enthusiasm is high, particularly since the confirmation of Mr. Trump's Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault. Kavanaugh denies the allegations.

A women's march days after Mr. Trump's inauguration filled the 300-acre Grant Park.