2 women killed in Oregon waterfall accident identified, authorities still searching for missing person

Oregon authorities on Tuesday identified two people who died in a fatal waterfall accident as search operations continued for the one person who remains missing.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said the victims include Amanda Lloyd, 40, of Rockwall, Texas; and Lindsay Bashan, 33, of Parkland, Florida. Lloyd had just turned 40 on July 16.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon when a group was swept over Dillon Falls on the Deschutes River, about 10 miles from the city of Bend. Authorities describe it as a dangerous section of the river, featuring 15-foot falls and whitewater rapids obstructed by rocks, logs and other debris.

The six people were floating on inner tubes tied together, the sheriff's office said. The three people who survived jumped from their inner tubes and made it to shore, while the other three were swept into the rapids.

One person died at the scene while a second body was found Monday.

Teams were searching for the one person still missing on Tuesday, authorities said. A diver was surveying the area from a plane, while a separate aircraft assisted with specialized search cameras.

The same K9 who helped find the second woman was also on the scene for the search, CBS affiliate KOIN-TV reported.

The sheriff's office praised those involved in search operations during the "difficult and emotional incident."

"They have led a coordinated and effective mission under very challenging conditions, and their work has already helped bring answers and closure to two grieving families," spokesperson Jason Carr said in a statement.

Carr has previously said that the missing were presumed dead due to the unlikelihood of surviving the falls.

People recreating on that area of the river normally exit at the Dillon Falls day use area, as the waterfall is just around the bend, Carr said. Signs along the river warn of the hazardous waterfall ahead.

The three people rescued had minor wounds such as scrapes and bruises and were able to exit the rescue boat on their own and walk. They were transported to a local hospital to ensure they had no other injuries, Carr said.

The names of the three survivors are being withheld to respect their privacy, the sheriff's office said.

The Deschutes River, which runs through Bend, is popular during the summer for various water activities, including rafting, inner tube floating, kayaking and paddleboarding.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office urged the public to stay clear of the area while search operations are underway.

"Public interference or unintentional disruption could slow recovery efforts and put the recovery at risk," the office said.