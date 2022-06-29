20-year-old woman struck and killed by subway train after falling onto tracks in NYC

A woman was fatally struck by a New York City subway train after she fell onto the tracks at Grand Central Terminal, police said Wednesday.

The 20-year-old woman somehow fell onto the tracks as a No. 7 train approached shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.

The train operator was unable to brake in time to avoid hitting the woman, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said in a tweet that train service was temporarily suspended while emergency crews responded to the scene.

The incident marks at least the second subway-related fatality in New York City in two weeks. Earlier this month, a man was dragged to his death after his clothing and foot got caught in the door of a subway car while he was trying to get off the train in Brooklyn.

Transit officials announced a plan earlier this year to install safety barriers in three of the city's subway stations in a pilot program intended to prevent deaths on the tracks. But the MTA said that a survey of the 472 stations in the subway system found that just 41 of them could be retrofitted with the barriers today.