Woman abducted while on jog in Memphis, Tennessee, officials say

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is searching for a woman who was allegedly kidnapped while jogging in Memphis early Friday morning.

Eliza Fletcher, 34, was jogging in the city at around 4:30 a.m. when she was forced into a dark colored SUV, TBI tweeted. It was not clear which direction the car traveled.

Have you seen this woman or vehicle?



Eliza Fletcher was abducted this morning in midtown Memphis while running.



She was forced into a vehicle. There is no known direction of travel.



Tips? Call @MEM_PoliceDept at 901-528-2274 or 901-545-2677, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/HpTfQbKjAy — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 2, 2022

Fletcher is described as a White woman with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5-foot-6 and just under 140 pounds. At the time of her abduction, she was wearing a pink running top and purple shorts.

TBI and the Memphis Police Department both shared photos of the suspected vehicle involved in the kidnapping.

Investigators believe Liza’s abductors were in this vehicle. Do you recognize it?

If you do or you have information about Liza? Call MPD at 901-528-CASH (2274), 901-545- COPS (2677), or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/jPQXs8UGDz — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 2, 2022

The photos of the suspect's vehicle. pic.twitter.com/7GB4RRb98t — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 2, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to contact Memphis police at 901-528-2274 or 901-545-2677, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.