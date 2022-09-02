Woman abducted while on jog in Memphis, Tennessee, officials say
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is searching for a woman who was allegedly kidnapped while jogging in Memphis early Friday morning.
Eliza Fletcher, 34, was jogging in the city at around 4:30 a.m. when she was forced into a dark colored SUV, TBI tweeted. It was not clear which direction the car traveled.
Fletcher is described as a White woman with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5-foot-6 and just under 140 pounds. At the time of her abduction, she was wearing a pink running top and purple shorts.
TBI and the Memphis Police Department both shared photos of the suspected vehicle involved in the kidnapping.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Memphis police at 901-528-2274 or 901-545-2677, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
