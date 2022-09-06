Body found in Memphis identified as abducted jogger Eliza Fletcher

A body found in a Memphis neighborhood Monday was confirmed to be a Tennessee woman who was abducted late last week, police said Tuesday. Eliza Fletcher, 34, was seen on surveillance video being forced into an SUV while she was jogging near the University of Memphis early Friday morning.

The suspect arrested in the case, 38-year-old Cleotha Abston, is being charged with first degree murder and first degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping, police said.

Abston was scheduled to have an arraignment on Tuesday. He had been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence in the nationally publicized case.

U.S. marshals arrested him Saturday after police detected his DNA on a pair of sandals found near where Fletcher was last seen, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police also linked the vehicle they believe was used in the kidnapping to a person at a home where Abston was staying. Online court records do not show if Abston has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf Tuesday morning.

Fletcher, a school teacher, is the granddaughter of the late Joseph Orgill III, a Memphis hardware businessman and philanthropist. The family has released a video statement asking for help in finding Fletcher and offered a $50,000 reward for information in the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated.