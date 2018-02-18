Winter Olympics 2018: Latest results and live updates

YEONGCHANG, South Korea -- After a one-day break, figure skating resumed with the ice dancing short program at the 2018 Winter Olympics. A record-breaking performance byTessa Virtue and Scott Moir helped Canada win gold in the team competition, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, of France, took silver and American siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani won bronze.

In the women's hockey semifinals, the U.S. beat Finland, and defending champion Canada faces Russia.

Medals are up for grabs in just three events Monday in Pyeongchang: men's 500-meter speedskating, men's large hill team ski jumping, and men's two-man bobsled.

3 a.m. Two Americans skating for host country

As she sat in the kiss-and-cry area awaiting marks, Yura Min already had tears rolling down her cheeks. And when she saw the short dance numbers from the judges for her and partner Alexander Gamelin, she bawled like a baby.

The two Americans who are representing host nation South Korea in these Olympics -- Min has Korean heritage and Gamelin passed a citizenship test to become eligible, in part by reciting the country's national anthem -- got 61.22 points Monday, enough to make the cut for the free dance. They were 16th out of 20 couples.

"Oh my God," she exclaimed. "I knew it would be tough to qualify for the free dance and there is such a deep field here. The best dancers in the world are here. All we could ask for was to put out our best performance, and we did. It's the most amazing feeling."

Min, from California, and Gamelin, of Long Island, have skated together since 2015, after he spent a decade competing with his twin sister. The connection with Min worked immediately, and the duo finished 20th at last year's world championships.

"Having done this, it's absolutely awesome," Min said.

"The energy from the crowd gave us that extra burst," Gamelin added.

2:30 a.m. U.S. women victorious in hockey semis

The Americans are back in the Olympic gold medal game in women's hockey.

Dani Cameranesi scored two goals and an assist, and the United States advanced to the gold medal game for a third straight Olympics after beating Finland 5-0 in the semifinal Monday.

The Americans will play the winner of the other semifinal between Canada and the Russians. That game is Monday night.

Gigi Marvin started the scoring. Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Hilary Knight had a goal apiece as they turned a 5-on-3 into two goals 34 seconds apart in the second.

Maddie Rooney made 14 saves for the shutout.

Finland remains winless now in eight games against the Americans in the Olympics and now will play for the bronze medal on Wednesday.

2:15 a.m. Wardrobe malfunction causes stir, embarrassment

French ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis' costume came unhooked at the neckline, exposing her breast, during her performance at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The first notes of Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" had just played Monday when Papadakis suddenly became aware that people were about to see a whole lot more of her shape than she had planned. She calls it her "worst nightmare happening at the Olympics."

The performance was being shown live on international television, and people immediately began posting screen grabs on social media.

An NBC spokesman says the network has edited the video for future television broadcasts and online replays.

Papadakis and her partner, Guillaume Cizeron, are in second place behind Canadian stars Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir. Papadakis says she's proud of their performance despite the wardrobe malfunction.

2 a.m. Russian curler hit with doping allegation

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has confirmed that Russian curling medalist Alexander Krushelnitsky has been charged with a doping offense at the Pyeongchang Olympics. The court said Monday that it has "initiated a procedure" involving Krushelnitsky, who won bronze in the mixed doubles event along with his wife, Anastasia Bryzgalova. The court says no hearing date has been set.

If confirmed, a doping violation could affect Russian athletes' chances of being allowed to march under their own flag at the closing ceremony.

It's the second doping case of the Pyeongchang Olympics after a Japanese short-track speedskater tested positive for a banned diuretic.

Krushelnitsky wasn't with the curling team at the arena Monday.

11:40 p.m.: Canada's Virtue, Moir break ice dance record

Two-time Olympic medalists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir have broken their own record for an ice dance short program with a score of 83.67 points at Gangneung Ice Arena.

The Canadians, who won Olympic gold in Vancouver and silver in Sochi, received level-four marks on all five elements in their program. That included a dazzling midline step sequence to open the program and a rhumba sequence on which they were graded harshly during the team event.

Virtue and Moir did their record-breaking short program to the rock music of the Rolling Stones, the Eagles and Santana.

They lead their training partners and biggest rivals, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, by more than a point heading into Tuesday's free dance.

The French couple scored 81.93 points for their Latin short program.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, of the U.S., are third, two-hundredths of a point ahead of their compatriots, Alex and Maia Shibutani. Fellow Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates are seventh.

10:52 p.m.: Canadian women curlers fight their way back

Canada's women curlers are fighting their way back from a shocking string of losses at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The Canadians nabbed an 8-3 win over Japan on Monday in the women's round robin. Japan conceded the game early after a strong performance from the Canadians left them with little chance of catching up.

Canada's women curlers are the defending world champions and came into the games as the favorite to win gold. But they fell to last place in the standings after losing their first three games. Monday's game marks their third straight win, putting them fourth place in the rankings.

Korea and Sweden are now tied for first place in the women's rankings, followed by Japan.

10:48 p.m.: U.S. duo repping S. Korea make free-dance cut

Two Americans who are representing South Korea in the Pyeongchang Olympics have made the cut for the free dance competition.

Yura Min has Korean heritage, and her partner, Alexander Gamelin, passed a citizenship test to become eligible.

Min bawled when she saw the short dance numbers from the judges.

She says, "All we could ask for was to put out our best performance, and we did. It's the most amazing feeling."

Min had a wardrobe malfunction during the team short dance, with a hook popping at the beginning of the routine. She fought through, keeping the costume up for the entire program despite having thoughts of stopping.

No such worries this time, and she's thrilled to be remembered for something else at these Olympics.

AFP/Getty

9:54 p.m.: U.S. hockey player says his dad has norovirus

Amid precautions to prevent infection at the Pyeongchang Olympics, U.S. hockey defenseman James Wisniewski says his father has norovirus.

Wisniewski says his dad, Jim, who is 62, began feeling the effects of norovirus Saturday and is in quarantine.

Officials have recommended players fist-bump each other rather than shaking hands because norovirus is so contagious.

The local organizing committee had reported 199 confirmed cases of norovirus as of a week ago. At the beginning of the games, thousands of security workers were kept in their rooms because of norovirus concerns at a youth training center where they were staying.

Jamie Squire / Getty

8:54 p.m.: Crowd sparse as Olympic ice dancing begins

Gangneung Ice Center has been pretty much filled for most of figure skating, one of the premier events of the Winter Olympics.

Not Monday morning (Sunday evening U.S. time), though. The building that has a capacity of about 12,000 was half-empty when the short dance began. There were sections near mid-ice and also in the end zones that were practically unoccupied.

For most other figure skating events at these games, the arena filled up quickly. But it never had so few people in it for the beginning of a competition.

The top ice dance couples are not scheduled to perform until deep into the 24-duo short dance.

8:25 p.m.: Canada, France heavy favorites in ice dance

Ice dancing is underway at the Olympic Games with two-time medalists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada and France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron the heavy favorites to win gold.

Three American couples have a chance at landing on the podium.

Maia and Alex Shibutani, the siblings who helped the U.S. win team bronze, are making their second Olympic appearance. They're joined by Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, the reigning national champs, and Madison Chock and Evan Bates, the latter of whom is competing in his third Olympics.

The short dance is Monday South Korea time (to be broadcast Sunday night in the U.S.) with the free dance wrapping up the competition Tuesday.

