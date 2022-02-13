How to taste sparkling wine like a professional

This week on 60 Minutes, correspondent Lesley Stahl reported on the effects climate change is having on the European wine industry.

While in England, she met Stephen Skelton, a viticulturist and "Master of Wine." Until recently, Skelton said the English climate was too cold to produce quality sparkling wine that made Champagne, France, famous.

"We're now where Champagne was 30 or 40 years ago," Skelton told Stahl. "The climate has shifted in 30 or 40 years upwards, northwards."

Skelton popped a bottle of English bubbly from 2011 for Stahl to taste. In the video above he explains how to properly taste a bottle of sparkling wine.

The video above was originally published on December 26, 2021.