Will You Wear Green on St. Patrick's Day?

Whether it's because fewer Americans are going out these days, or because of some other reason, fewer Americans are wearing green today for St. Patrick's Day than they have in years past. Just 36% of Americans say they will celebrate St. Patrick's Day this March by wearing green, but most - 60% - will not.

This is a significant decrease from when CBS last asked this question in the past. In 2014, half of Americans said they planned to wear green on St. Patrick's Day, and CBS found similar results when the question was first asked in 2010.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

This poll was conducted by telephone February 9-14, 2021 among a random sample of 1,004 adults nationwide. Data collection was conducted on behalf of CBS News by SSRS of Glen Mills, PA. Phone numbers were dialed from samples of both standard landline and cell phones.

The poll employed a random digit dial methodology. For the landline sample, a respondent was randomly selected from all adults in the household. For the cell sample, interviews were conducted with the person who answered the phone.

Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish using live interviewers. The data have been weighted to reflect U.S. Census figures on demographic variables. The error due to sampling for results based on the entire sample could be plus or minus four percentage points. The error for subgroups may be higher and is available by request. The margin of error includes the effects of standard weighting procedures which enlarge sampling error slightly. This poll release conforms to the Standards of Disclosure of the National Council on Public Polls.