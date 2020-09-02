Will Smith and "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" cast will reunite for 30th anniversary special on HBO Max

Will Smith and other cast members from "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" will reunite this fall for a special to mark the 30th anniversary of the beloved series. The unscripted special is set to tape on September 10th, the date the show first premiered in 1990, and will air on HBO Max around Thanksgiving, according to a press release.

The reunion will offer a look "back at the series and the cultural impact the series has had since its debut," according to the release.

Many members of the iconic Banks family will come together for the special. Smith's on-screen cousins, Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks), Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks) and Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks) have signed on. Daphne Maxwell Reid, who portrayed Smith's aunt, Vivian Banks, for part of the show's run and Joseph Marcell, who starred as the family's butler, Geoffrey Butler, will also appear.

DJ Jazzy Jeff, who regularly appeared as Smith's best friend, Jazz, is set to appear as well.

Now this is a story all about how... the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunites for a one-time special! Coming around Thanksgiving only on HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/ZSlktr731e — HBO Max (@hbomax) August 31, 2020

Music, dancing and even special surprise guests are all on the menu for the reunion, the release said.

The special is being produced by Westbrook Media, which was co-founded in 2019 by Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, among others. Marcus Raboy will direct the reunion. Rikki Hughes will act as showrunner and executive produce the special, with Miguel Melendez, Lukas Kaiser and Brad Haugen also serving as executive producers.

All episodes of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" are available on HBO Max, which launched in May. The iconic NBC comedy ran for six seasons and totaled 148 episodes, according to the release.

The reunion isn't the only new "Fresh Prince"-centered project. A reboot of the sitcom — but set as a drama — is in the works, Variety reported in August.