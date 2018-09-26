Will Smith bungee jumps from helicopter to celebrate 50th birthday

A quiet dinner with family was not going to cut it for Will Smith's 50th birthday. Instead, the actor dove right into his next decade by bungee jumping from a helicopter near the Grand Canyon on Tuesday. The birthday stunt was captured on a YouTube live-stream.

In the video, Smith waits in the helicopter and shakes his head just before saying, "Never look down. That was just terrible." Finally, he leaps out of the helicopter, strapped into a harness and bungee cords, while friends and family members, including wife Jada Pinkett-Smith and kids Trey Smith and Willow Smith look on.

Dangling in the air, Smith says, "This is gorgeous." He directs kisses toward the camera and says, "This is some of the most beautiful stuff I've ever seen in my life," as he hangs over a gorge in northeastern Arizona.

His former "Fresh Prince" cast mate, Alfonso Ribeiro, served as a host who interviewed Smith and his family before and after the jump.

"That s**t was terrifying," he admits. "Absolute terror to the most exhilarating thing."

The stunt took place outside Grand Canyon National Park on the Navajo Nation. The AP reports that a Navajo medicine man gave Smith a blessing and thanked him for visiting the reservation. The "Bright" star used the event to raise money for charity; people who donated entered an online lottery to watch the jump in person. Proceeds go to education for children in struggling countries.

Mobile app users can watch the video here.