Police release bodycam video showing officer punching woman on New Jersey beach

Newly-released body camera footage shows the moments leading up to a violent arrest on a New Jersey beach. Wildwood police released video of their officers confronting 20-year-old Emily Weinman, who was suspected of underage drinking, over Memorial Day weekend.

Police said she refused to cooperate, then assaulted an officer. Weinman's lawyer says the video shows officers overreacted. The officers involved have been reassigned but are reportedly fully trained, part-time officers used during the busy beach season, reports CBS News' Jericka Duncan. Weinman said on Facebook she was at the beach with her daughter and some friends Saturday and that she had not been drinking when her confrontation with police began

Bodycam video shows officers asking Weinman to take a breathalyzer test after she was seen with alcoholic drinks. Later, police attempt to cite her for possession of alcohol on the beach, but Weinman refuses to cooperate.

"I didn't disrespect you," Weinman said. "And you don't need to write my name down either."

The officers begin to approach her during the attempted arrest and Weinman appears to reach out and push the officer before the camera cuts out.

When the video comes back, the officer is on top of Weinman with his arm on her neck. He then appears to swing his arm and hit her repeatedly – a moment apparently captured in a now widely-shared cellphone video showing an officer punching Weinman in the head. As she's being handcuffed, Weinman appears to spit at one of the officers. Later, the officers can be heard explaining their version of the events.

"She kicked him. And then I just, I hit her a couple of times," one officer said.



Weinman now faces several charges, including two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer. Her attorney released a statement saying in part, "These videos coupled with the bystander video show the officers involved overreacted to a situation which had no elements of violence or the need for anyone to be taken into custody."