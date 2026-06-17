A gold investment has multiple timely benefits to take advantage of this month. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A successful investment is made from multiple components. You'll want to get started with the right type, in the right amount at the right time. While you may be able to get by with just having one or two of these, the key to a long-term, profitable investment is balancing all three. And, this June, there's a strong case to be made for gold as it checks off all three boxes.

The timing surrounding an investment in the shiny yellow metal, however, is particularly pronounced right now. And whether you're a beginner just getting started in the precious metal space or a veteran looking to add a layer of protection to your portfolio, this month could be the smart time to do so. Waiting, however, can be risky, especially with an investment like gold, in which the price changes continuously throughout the day. Waiting for a perfect time to act, then, risks being priced out of the market entirely.

Fortunately, investors don't need to wait for an ideal time to get started with gold, as this June offers one of the better times in recent history to invest. Below, we'll examine three specific reasons why it can be particularly beneficial right now.

Learn about the gold investment options available to you here.

Here's why a gold investment makes sense right now

Not sure if now is the right time to get invested in gold? Here are three reasons why it may be:

The price is down significantly

The price of gold was $5,589.38 per ounce on January 28, 2026. The price of gold as of June 17? Just $4,344.90 for the same amount of gold. That marks a 22% decline in less than six months, opening up an affordable opportunity for investors to get started currently.

It's important to note, though, that gold price drops are common, but over time, the price of the metal only increases (in June 2021, for example, the price of gold per ounce was around $1,800). So it makes sense to take advantage of this timely, affordable opportunity now that it's here. Just avoid overinvesting at the same time to allow your other assets to perform as intended. That means capping your gold at a maximum of 10% of your overall portfolio.

Get invested in gold online now.

You have more options to choose from

When gold was priced over $5,000 per ounce, you still had ways to get invested but were limited in your approach. Fractional gold bars and coins, which weigh less than an ounce, offered cheaper ways to get started, for example.

But with the price considerably lower now, you have more options to choose from. A full, 1-ounce gold bar or coin may once again be affordable, as will a gold IRA or a gold ETF. That said, different gold types come with different risks and advantages, so it's still worth carefully considering each before getting invested, even if the entry price point is much lower now.

Inflation is at a 3-year high

At 4.2% now, inflation is at its highest level since April 2023, and it's more than two full percentage points above the Federal Reserve's target 2% goal, essentially eliminating the chances of an interest rate reduction for the foreseeable future. This is the precise economic climate, then, in which investors will want to add a hedge against inflation to their portfolio.

And gold is often one of the best ways to do just that. Thanks to its ability to maintain value during inflationary periods and even rise to new levels, as can clearly be seen in recent years, gold is one of the better ways to protect your portfolio from the damaging effects of rising inflation. With inflation being cyclical, however, this investment type may also be worth holding on to long-term, as it can offer extended protection for whenever the economy experiences another downturn.

The bottom line

Gold has been a viable investment option for many in recent years, but it's an especially important and timely one to consider this month. With the price much more affordable, multiple options are therefore available to choose from, and the need for a hedge against inflation pronounced, with the rate at its highest level in more than three years, gold could be the smart and secure investment to consider now. Just be sure to keep it a critical but limited portion of your portfolio so that you can still benefit from the growth that stocks, bonds and other assets can still provide.