"We've made it!": Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks about making history on Supreme Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson spoke at the White House alongside President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris the day after she was confirmed by the Senate for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. But we've made it! We've made it, all of us," she said. Watch her remarks.