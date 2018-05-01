John Kelly isn't under consideration for VA secretary, Sarah Sanders says

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday that chief of staff John Kelly is not under consideration to be the next head of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The need for a new VA secretary comes after Mr. Trump's choice to replace ousted former secretary David Shulkin, Ronny Jackson, bowed out last week amid unsubstantiated allegations. Sanders said Jackson, who will not continue as the president's physician, is still a U.S. Navy official assigned to the White House.

This is a developing story and will be updated.