President Trump holds the second "Made in America" event at the White House on Monday at 3:00 p.m. ET. The event, which was designed to celebrate the administration's economic policies, will showcase products from each of the 50 states.

The products that will be presented by American-owned and operated companies at the event contain no -- or only a "negligible" amount -- of "foreign content," according to the White House. The products are also all assembled or processed in the U.S.