Watch CBS News
Politics

Judge orders White House to lift restrictions on Associated Press over use of Gulf of Mexico

By
Melissa Quinn
Politics Reporter
Melissa Quinn is a politics reporter for CBSNews.com. She has written for outlets including the Washington Examiner, Daily Signal and Alexandria Times. Melissa covers U.S. politics, with a focus on the Supreme Court and federal courts.
Read Full Bio
Melissa Quinn,
Jacob Rosen
Justice Department Reporter
Jake Rosen is a reporter covering the Department of Justice. He was previously a campaign digital reporter covering President Trump's 2024 campaign and also served as an associate producer for "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," where he worked with Brennan for two years on the broadcast. Rosen has been a producer for several CBS News podcasts, including "The Takeout," "The Debrief" and "Agent of Betrayal: The Double Life of Robert Hanssen."
Read Full Bio
Jacob Rosen

/ CBS News

Photographer barred from many White House events
AP photographer who took iconic Trump photo now barred from many White House events 00:48

Washington — A federal judge on Tuesday ruled for the Associated Press in its ongoing dispute with the White House and ordered top officials to restore the news outlet's access to the Oval Office, Air Force One and other spaces when they are open to other members of the press pool.

In a 41-page decision, U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden granted the AP a preliminary injunction blocking the federal government from restricting its access to certain media events because of its decision to continue using the name Gulf of Mexico. 

President Trump on his first day in office issued an executive order renaming the body of water the Gulf of America.

"The AP seeks restored eligibility for admission to the press pool and limited-access press events, untainted by an impermissible viewpoint-based exclusion," he wrote. "That is all the court orders today: For the government to put the AP on an equal playing field as similarly situated outlets, despite the AP's use of disfavored terminology."

McFadden, appointed to the federal bench by Mr. Trump, said his injunction doesn't limit the "various permissible reasons" the government may have from excluding journalists from events where access is limited or mandate that all eligible reporters be given access to the president or private government spaces.

He clarified that his decision also does not bar government officials from choosing which journalists to participate in interviews with or from publicly expressing their own views.

"The court simply holds that under the First Amendment, if the government opens its doors to some journalists — be it to the Oval Office, the East Room, or elsewhere — it cannot then shut those doors to other journalists because of their viewpoints.  The Constitution requires no less," McFadden wrote in his opinion.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Melissa Quinn

Melissa Quinn is a politics reporter for CBSNews.com. She has written for outlets including the Washington Examiner, Daily Signal and Alexandria Times. Melissa covers U.S. politics, with a focus on the Supreme Court and federal courts.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.