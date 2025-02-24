Judge denies AP's request for restored access to presidential events

A federal judge denied an emergency motion to restore access for Associated Press reporters and photographers to White House events Monday, pending a fuller briefing and another hearing before he rules.

The Associated Press sued three Trump administration officials — White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich, and press secretary Karoline Leavitt — last week, arguing its reporters were unconstitutionally banned in retaliation for the news company's refusal to change its style from the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America," after President Trump signed an executive order renaming the body of water in January.

Judge Trevor McFadden, appointed to the federal bench by President Trump, said that an expedited briefing schedule would be necessary and additional briefs would be required before he can make a decision in the matter.