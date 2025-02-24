Watch CBS News
Politics

Judge denies AP's request for restored access to presidential events

By Jacob Rosen

/ CBS News

Associated Press suing the White House
Why the Associated Press is suing Trump White House officials 04:07

A federal judge denied an emergency motion to restore access for Associated Press reporters and photographers to White House events Monday, pending a fuller briefing and another hearing before he rules. 

The Associated Press sued three Trump administration officials — White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich, and press secretary Karoline Leavitt — last week, arguing its reporters were unconstitutionally banned in retaliation for the news company's refusal to change its style from the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America," after President Trump signed an executive order renaming the body of water in January. 

Judge Trevor McFadden, appointed to the federal bench by President Trump, said that an expedited briefing schedule would be necessary and additional briefs would be required before he can make a decision in the matter.

Jacob Rosen

Jake Rosen is a reporter covering the Department of Justice. He was previously a campaign digital reporter covering President Trump's 2024 campaign and also served as an associate producer for "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," where he worked with Brennan for two years on the broadcast. Rosen has been a producer for several CBS News podcasts, including "The Takeout," "The Debrief" and "Agent of Betrayal: The Double Life of Robert Hanssen."

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.