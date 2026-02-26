Which coins contain the most silver (and what are they worth right now)?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When precious metals hit new price milestones, investor attention tends to focus on the headline-grabbers. Right now, that's gold, as the price of gold has been on a swift uphill climb over the past few months. In turn, it has hit surprising new thresholds — including a brief stint above $5,600 per ounce — and is now hovering at about $5,166 per ounce. But the price of silver has been on a tear of its own, making it a good option for investors who want exposure to precious metals without tying up quite as much capital in a single purchase.

And that's where certain types of silver coins, in particular, can offer big value to investors, especially in today's market. These small silver assets are tangible, widely recognized and come in sizes that feel manageable to a wide range of investors. You can buy one silver coin at a time, build a stack gradually or choose larger-format pieces if you're comfortable moving more money per purchase. In a precious metals market where prices can swing quickly and dramatically, flexibility matters.

But before you make any moves, it's important to know which coins contain the most silver — and what their value is. Below, we'll detail what to know about the coins with the most silver content in today's market.

Which coins contain the most silver?

When it comes to silver content, a handful of American coins consistently rise to the top:

American Silver Eagles

American Silver Eagles are among the most silver-dense coins in circulation today. Minted by the U.S. Mint since 1986, each one contains exactly one troy ounce of .999 fine silver — meaning that they're essentially pure. They're considered silver bullion coins, meaning their value is tied directly to the silver market rather than collector sentiment alone.

Morgan Dollars and Peace Dollars

Morgan Dollars and Peace Dollars were minted between 1878 and 1935, contain 90% silver and weigh 26.73 grams, giving each coin about 0.7743 troy ounces of actual silver. These are the coins most commonly found in inherited collections and estate sales, and they're frequently worth significantly more than face value.

Pre-1965 dimes, quarters and half-dollars

The pre-1965 dimes, quarters and half-dollars that are in circulation right now were minted before the U.S. switched to copper-nickel clad and are also 90% silver. A pre-1965 quarter holds roughly 0.17875 troy ounces of silver. A half-dollar from that era contains about 0.3617 troy ounces. These types of coins aren't nearly as glamorous as some of the other options, but the value can add up fast if you have a roll or two.

Walking Liberty Half-Dollars and Franklin Half-Dollars

Like Morgan Dollars and Peace Dollars, Walking Liberty Half-Dollars, which were minted from 1916 to 1947, and Franklin Half-Dollars, which were minted from 1948 to 1963, also fall into the 90% silver category, meaning they contain about 0.7743 troy ounces of actual silver. And, unlike some other silver coins, these options carry strong collector premiums on top of their melt value.

For pure silver content by weight, nothing beats the Silver Eagle, but the Morgan Dollar and its pre-1965 cousins represent the sweet spot for everyday collectors who want silver content combined with historical and numismatic appeal.

What are these silver coins worth right now?

With silver spot currently sitting at $86 per troy ounce as of February 26, 2026, the math on silver coins has become genuinely compelling. That silver spot price is what drives the baseline value of silver coins. Using a rough silver spot price of about $87 per ounce as a working number, the metal value alone looks like this:

American Silver Eagle : About $87 in silver value

: About $87 in silver value Morgan Dollars and Peace Dollars : About $67 in silver value

: About $67 in silver value Pre-1965 quarters : About $15 of silver value

: About $15 of silver value Pre-1965 half-dollars : About $31 of silver value

: About $31 of silver value Walking Liberty Half Dollars : About $67 in silver value

: About $67 in silver value Franklin Half Dollars: About $67 in silver value

The melt value is just the floor, though, when you're calculating the value of silver coins, however. Several factors push the actual price higher, including:

Condition (grade): Silver coins graded by reputable services in mint state can sell for multiples of their melt value.

Silver coins graded by reputable services in mint state can sell for multiples of their melt value. Rarity and mintmark: Some years and mint locations produced far fewer coins, helping to drive up their current value. An 1893-S Morgan Dollar, for example, is considered one of the rarest in the series and commands prices well beyond its silver content.

Some years and mint locations produced far fewer coins, helping to drive up their current value. An 1893-S Morgan Dollar, for example, is considered one of the rarest in the series and commands prices well beyond its silver content. Collector demand: Silver Eagles from certain years, and particularly early issues or special releases, carry premiums driven by collector interest, not just metal weight.

Silver Eagles from certain years, and particularly early issues or special releases, carry premiums driven by collector interest, not just metal weight. Dealer markup: Where you buy or sell matters

The bottom line

Silver coins are one of the more tangible ways to hold precious metal, and right now, the ones with the highest silver content are carrying real weight — both literally and financially. Whether you're buying, selling or just evaluating what's already in your possession, knowing the silver content of each coin type is your starting point. Everything else, from condition to rarity and where you transact, layers on top of that foundation.