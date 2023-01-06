We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When picking a pet insurance provider, you'll want to look at price but it shouldn't be the deciding factor. Martin Deja / Getty Images

Everyone wants the best for their pets. In order to protect them, you'll likely research pet insurance options, exploring different types and their various benefits.

For a reasonable price each month, typically ranging from $15 to $70, pet owners can get pet insurance that provides reimbursement for covered medical procedures, medicines and more.

Buying pet insurance is simple, and you can get started from the comfort of your own home. Just share your pet's information with a pet insurance provider to get a free quote today.

Where to get pet insurance: Some companies to consider

Whether you're a new pet owner, looking to get pet insurance for the first time (better late than never!) or thinking about switching providers, there's a pet insurance policy out there for you.

Here's a breakdown of some pet insurance companies to consider:

Spot

Spot Pet Insurance, which has an A (Excellent) rating from the credit rating agency AM Best and dubs itself one of the "fastest growing pet insurance providers," has two plans to pick from — accident-only and accident and illness — for dogs and cats. You can also add preventive care coverage for an additional fee each month.

The process is simple enough: You visit a licensed vet or specialist for a covered reason, file a claim online and get money back (via direct deposit or check).

"With pet insurance, you pay your vet bill as you normally would, and then you submit your claim to get reimbursed for eligible expenses, based on the parameters of your coverage," pet insurance provider Spot explains, noting you can submit a claim within 270 days of your vet visit.

If you're in the market for accident-only coverage, you can find premiums as low as $17 per month (this example is based on a $5,000 annual limit, 70% reimbursement rate and $500 deductible for a one-year-old mixed breed in Florida), Spot says.

To find out how much it will cost to insure your dog or cat, you'll need to fill out your pet's information (Name, age, kind, gender, breed) and your personal information, including your location (which can sometimes affect pricing). You'll get a free quote within 30 seconds.

Fetch by the Dodo

Fetch by the Dodo also provides accident and illness coverage for dogs and cats, noting the average cost is about $35 per month for dogs and $25 per month for cats.

"First of all, we cover more types of injuries and illnesses than other providers: everything from cuts and upset stomachs to ACL ruptures and heart disease," Fetch by the Dodo states on its website. "But we also cover things that other providers charge extra for or don't cover at all, like injury and illness in every adult tooth and the gums, breed-specific issues (think breathing problems in Frenchies or kidney stones in Burmese), and even the exam fees you pay every time you go to the vet for a sick visit. And it all comes standard, no add-ons required."

On Fetch by the Dodo's website, you can use a dropdown option to compare their coverage to at least nine other providers. Click a competitor, like Lemonade, for example, to see how the two stack up. You can compare things like enrollment fees, policy details, overall coverage (sick visit fees, dental, alternative and homeopathic therapies) and customer service.

Lemonade

Lemonade describes itself as a "full-stack insurance carrier," offering a variety of insurance types — from homeowners and renters insurance to car and term life insurance. It's no surprise that Lemonade also provides pet insurance options for animal lovers.

"Lemonade is a public benefit corporation. We take a flat fee upfront before we pay claims. Then, we donate what's left to meaningful causes our customers choose—including animal welfare organizations," the company explains on its website.

Similar to other pet insurance companies, Lemonade offers accident and illness plans, noting that it has quotes starting at $9 per month, though the rates vary based on your pet's information.

Learn more about Lemonade and the different plans and add-ons it has to offer. Plus, get a free quote today!

The bottom line

As always, the cost of a pet insurance plan can fluctuate greatly. It all depends on your pet, preferences and what kind of medical care your animal requires. Your location is also taken into account in most cases.

If cost is your main concern, don't worry, there are several easy ways to save money on plans.

When picking a pet insurance provider, you'll want to look at price but it shouldn't be the deciding factor. After all, making sure your pet has proper coverage based on their profile and needs is what's most important.

Make sure you compare multiple pet insurance providers before landing on one.