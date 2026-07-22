Just bought a house? Here's when to expect the big HVAC bill.

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Knowing what stage your HVAC system is in can help you estimate when a significant expense could arise. Sakchai Vongsasiripat/Getty Images

Buying a home tends to be one of the biggest financial milestones most people will ever reach, especially in today's unusual housing market, where home prices remain high despite elevated mortgage rates. But once the closing documents are signed and the moving boxes are unpacked, a different phase of homeownership begins — one where unexpected home repair bills can compete with your mortgage payment for the top spot in your monthly budget.

And, heating and cooling systems are one of the most common sources of those surprise expenses. Unlike cosmetic upgrades that homeowners can delay until their finances allow it, an HVAC system doesn't give you much choice when it stops working. Whether it's an aging air conditioner that suddenly quits or a furnace that develops an expensive mechanical problem, these repairs tend to demand immediate attention — and immediate money.

The challenge is that many buyers don't know when those costs are most likely to arrive. A home inspection can provide valuable insight into a system's condition, but it can't predict exactly when a major component will fail. So when exactly should new homeowners expect to face a hefty HVAC bill? That's what we'll examine below.

Learn how ARS can help keep your cooling and heating costs low now.

Just bought a house? When to expect the big HVAC bill

Most HVAC systems don't fail overnight. They gradually become less reliable and more expensive to maintain before replacement becomes the most practical option. Still, knowing what stage your system is in can help you estimate when a significant expense is approaching. Here's when it's more likely that you'll be faced with a large HVAC bill:

Within the first year or two if the system is already old

Buyers who purchase homes with systems that are already 12 to 15 years old or older may face a surprise HVAC bill shortly after they close on their homes — often within one to two years. While many furnaces and air conditioners can last 15 to 20 years with proper maintenance, age alone increases the likelihood of expensive repairs.

A home inspection may identify that the system is operational, but inspectors typically don't predict exactly how much useful life remains. That means a unit can work well enough to pass inspection but still require a major repair or replacement shortly after closing. So, if your inspection report noted an aging HVAC system, it may benefit you to start building a replacement fund immediately after purchasing your home rather than assuming you'll get several more years from the equipment.

Find out how you can save on HVAC system repairs with ARS today.

After the manufacturer's warranty expires

Many newer HVAC systems include manufacturer warranties on major components, but those warranties don't last forever and often don't cover labor costs. Once warranty protection expires, even relatively routine repairs can become substantially more expensive.

If you purchased a home with a system that's only a few years old, review the warranty paperwork to determine what's still covered and what costs you'll be responsible for if something fails. Knowing those deadlines can help you anticipate when big repair expenses may need to be budgeted in before they arise.

Following years of deferred maintenance

Not every large HVAC bill is tied to old equipment. Sometimes the issue is neglect. If previous homeowners skipped annual maintenance, ignored minor repairs or failed to replace filters regularly, wear and tear can accelerate.

Components such as compressors, blower motors and heat exchangers may experience additional strain without regular maintenance, increasing the odds of a costly repair or replacement sooner than expected. Scheduling a professional maintenance visit shortly after moving in can help you identify smaller issues before they turn into larger, more expensive ones.

When repair costs start piling up

Many homeowners experience several years of relatively inexpensive HVAC repairs before a replacement decision needs to be made. One HVAC repair may seem manageable, but multiple service calls within a short period often signal that the system is nearing the end of its life.

A common guideline is to compare the cost of repairs against the age and condition of the equipment. If repair bills continue climbing and efficiency declines, replacing the system may ultimately cost less than repeatedly fixing aging equipment.

How to budget for future HVAC costs

Planning ahead can make a future HVAC expense much easier to manage, even if your system is running well today. Start by determining the age of your heating and cooling equipment. The installation date or serial number can often provide a good estimate.

Once you know how much life the system likely has remaining, you can begin setting aside money before an emergency forces a rushed financial decision. Many financial experts recommend maintaining a home emergency fund specifically for major repairs. Even contributing a modest amount each month to the fund can build a meaningful cushion over several years.

It's also worth budgeting in the cost of preventive maintenance. Annual HVAC tune-ups typically cost far less than major repairs and can improve efficiency, reduce breakdowns and extend the system's lifespan.

If replacement eventually becomes necessary, compare financing options before agreeing to an installer's offer. Some manufacturers and contractors provide promotional financing, while homeowners with strong credit may qualify for lower-cost personal loans or home equity financing if they've built sufficient equity. Evaluating those options before your system fails gives you more flexibility than making a decision during an emergency.

You should also pay close attention to rising utility bills. If your energy costs are increasing but your temperature preferences or usage hasn't changed, your HVAC system may be losing efficiency. Addressing the issue early could help delay a more expensive breakdown while lowering monthly operating costs.

The bottom line

The biggest HVAC bill doesn't always arrive years after buying a home. For some homeowners, it appears within months of closing, particularly if they inherit an aging or poorly maintained system. While it's impossible to predict exactly when equipment will fail, understanding your system's age, monitoring maintenance needs and building a dedicated repair fund can make one of homeownership's most expensive surprises far easier to handle. Planning ahead won't eliminate HVAC costs, but it can keep them from becoming a financial crisis when they eventually arrive.