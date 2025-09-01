What's open and closed on Labor Day 2025? See what stores, banks and other businesses are operating today.

Millions of Americans will be enjoying their down time on Labor Day as another summer season comes to a close.

If you need to make a quick run to the store for a picnic or other celebration, fear not — most retailers, grocery chains and other businesses will remain open.

However, in some cases you may need to plan ahead, with most major banks and the U.S. Postal Service closed on Labor Day, which is a federal holiday. Here's what's opened and closed during Labor Day 2025.

Is Walmart open on Labor Day?

Most Walmart stores across the U.S. will be open during their regular business hours from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time, according to a company spokesperson.

Is Costco open on Labor Day?

Costco will be closed on Sept. 1 as indicated by its holiday calendar.

Are grocery stores open on Labor Day?

Yes, several major grocery stores will welcome customers, although they may have limited hours. Kroger, Stop & Shop, Wegmans and Whole Foods will remain open.

Is Trader Joe's open?

Trader Joe's will be open during regular business hours, a spokesperson told CBS News.

Is Starbucks open on Labor Day?

Looking forward to kick off Labor Day with a Pumpkin Spice Latte? You're in luck. Starbucks stores are open on Monday. But store hours may vary, so make sure to call ahead or check the company's app or online locator.

Are banks open on Labor Day?

Major banks are closed on Labor Day, including Bank of America, Citi, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo.

Are U.S. post offices open on Labor Day?

Americans will have to hold off on sending mail on Monday as the U.S. Postal Service observes the holiday.

Is the stock market open on Labor Day?

U.S. markets are closed on Labor Day, according to Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange. Trading will resume on Tuesday.

What fast-food chains and restaurants are open on Labor Day?

Make sure to check local business hours, as they may vary depending on location.

Applebee's

Bahama Breeze

Burger King

The Capital Grille

Dunkin'

IHOP

KFC

LongHorn Steakhouse

McDonald's

Olive Garden

Subway

Sonic

Taco Bell

Wendy's

Yard House

What other stores are open on Labor Day?

Make sure to check local business hours, as they may vary depending on location.

Dollar General

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

Kohl's

Macy's

Marshalls

Petco

Sam's Club (closes early at 6 pm local)

Sierra

TJ Maxx

Walgreens (most pharmacies will be closed, except for 24-hour and select locations)

Are FedEx and UPS open on Labor Day?

FedEx will not be delivering packages on Monday. However, office outlets are open with modified hours, as is the shipping company's Custom Critical service. FedEx's freight and logistics units are closed for the holiday.

UPS has no pickup or delivery service on Labor Day, and select locations will be closed. The company advises checking with your local store for specific hours of operation. UPS' Express Critical service is available by calling 1-800-714-8779 or at mnx.com.