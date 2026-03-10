We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The IRS loophole could help you save substantially on the taxes tied to your gold assets. William_Potter/Getty Images

Gold investments have been paying off for many investors in this landscape, and that's especially true for those who bought in a year or more ago. Case in point? Gold's price climbed from about $2,600 per ounce early last year to over $5,500 per ounce in early 2026, an uptick in value that rewarded early investors with big returns. And, as more investors buy gold to capitalize on the potential for future price growth or protect against losses from stock market volatility, there could be even more upward movement in terms of gold's price.

But while buying gold could be a smart move in today's market landscape, there's also a tradeoff to consider: The federal government taxes gold as a collectible, a designation that carries a maximum long-term capital gains rate that's far above what most stock investors pay. That steep rate can discourage some retail investors from treating gold as a serious portfolio asset. What they may not realize, though, is that there's also a lesser-known strategy that some investors use to reduce the tax impact tied to gold ownership.

This approach is what investors often call the "IRS loophole" for gold, and it's a legitimate feature of the tax code. But what exactly is this IRS loophole for gold — and what should investors know about it now?

Start adding gold to your retirement account today.

What is the IRS loophole for gold?

The so-called IRS loophole for gold typically refers to the ability to hold physical gold inside a self-directed gold individual retirement account (IRA). This approach allows investors to receive tax advantages similar to those offered by traditional retirement accounts.

Under normal circumstances, physical gold investments are taxed as collectibles by the IRS. That means long-term gains can be taxed at a maximum rate of 28%, which is higher than the long-term capital gains rates that apply to many stocks and other securities. However, the tax treatment can change when gold is held inside an IRA. The IRS allows certain forms of gold — including specific gold bullion bars and approved coins — to be held within a self-directed IRA. When investors buy qualifying gold through one of these accounts, the investment benefits from the same tax structure that governs other IRA assets.

That creates the potential for these two key advantages:

Tax-deferred growth (traditional gold IRA): If the gold is held in a traditional IRA, investors generally don't pay taxes on gains each year. Instead, taxes are deferred until withdrawals are made in retirement. This allows the investment to potentially grow without annual tax friction.

If the gold is held in a traditional IRA, investors generally don't pay taxes on gains each year. Instead, taxes are deferred until withdrawals are made in retirement. This allows the investment to potentially grow without annual tax friction. Tax-free growth (Roth gold IRA): If the gold is held in a Roth IRA, qualified withdrawals in retirement may be completely tax-free. That means any gains in the value of the gold could potentially avoid capital gains taxes altogether.

This is why some investors refer to the strategy as a "loophole." Instead of being taxed under the collectible rules that normally apply to gold, the asset benefits from the tax structure of retirement accounts. That said, the strategy isn't as simple as buying gold and storing it at home. The IRS has strict rules for gold IRAs, including the following:

Gold must meet specific purity standards

The metals must be held by an approved custodian

Personal storage of IRA gold is generally prohibited

Only certain gold coins and bars qualify for IRA ownership

Failure to follow these rules can trigger taxes and penalties, which is why investors typically work with specialized custodians when setting up gold IRAs.

Learn more about your gold investing options online now.

How to start investing in a gold IRA

If you're interested in using this strategy, setting up your gold IRA will involve a few key steps. To start, you typically open a self-directed IRA with a custodian that specializes in alternative assets like precious metals. Unlike traditional brokerage IRAs, these accounts allow investments in physical gold that meet IRS requirements.

Note, though, that it's worth comparing gold custodians carefully. Fees can vary significantly, and some charge flat annual rates while others use a sliding scale based on account value. Some custodians also offer a broader selection of IRS-approved precious metals, which can be useful if you want exposure to silver, platinum or palladium alongside gold.

From there, the account must be funded, which is typically done either through direct contributions, a rollover from an existing IRA or a transfer from a 401(k). There is an important constraint to note, though: You can't simply transfer existing gold you own into a gold IRA. Any metals held in the account must be purchased through the custodian after the account is established.

Once the account is funded, you work with the custodian and a precious metals dealer to select IRS-approved gold products, such as qualifying gold bullion bars or certain government-issued coins. The purchased gold is then stored in an approved depository rather than in the investor's home.

From there, the investment functions similarly to other retirement assets. The gold remains in the account while its value rises or falls with the market, and the tax treatment depends on whether the account is structured as a traditional or Roth IRA.

The bottom line

The so-called IRS loophole for gold isn't really a loophole at all. It's a tax strategy built into the retirement system that can allow investors to hold physical gold while benefiting from the same tax advantages offered by traditional or Roth IRAs. For investors, using a gold IRA can offer a more tax-efficient way to gain exposure to the metal, so it's a smart option to consider right now. That said, the rules are strict, so it's important to understand how the accounts work before taking this route.