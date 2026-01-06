We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Silver has had quite the run-up over the last year, climbing from a mere $29 per ounce at the start of 2025 to almost $80 per ounce by the end of it. As of January 6, 2026, the price of silver sits at $80.62, according to American Hartford Gold.

"Prices were up roughly 150% in 2025, reflecting a market responding to tightening fundamentals rather than a one-off event," says Hiren Chandaria, managing director at Monetary Metals. Chandaria says the silver market demand has consistently exceeded supply.

That kind of growth may have new investors eyeing the precious metal as we get further into 2026. But is that a good idea? And what's the best way to go about buying silver, given current conditions and forecasts? We spoke to some experts about the smart ways to capitalize on the precious metal's rapid price growth. Below, we'll detail their recommendations.

How to capitalize on silver's rapid price growth, according to experts

Want to take advantage of today's growing silver price before it becomes out of reach? Here's what the experts we spoke to recommend doing next:

Take advantage of lulls in the market

While silver prices have soared in the last year, the precious metal saw some pullback over the holidays. This may make now a good time to buy in at lower prices — before they potentially rise again.

"Some recent softness occurred during the holiday period, when trading volumes are typically thin and price moves can be exaggerated," Chandaria says. "Year-end is also a time when many traders lock in profits and close their books, which can temporarily pressure prices. If anything, these pullbacks often create opportunity for investors who missed the earlier rally or who want to build exposure gradually."

Darius Dale, founder and CEO of investment analysis firm 42 Macro LLC, says one of his company's risk models projects this price correction may persist anywhere from a few days to a few weeks.

After that, experts generally expect silver prices to be a roller coaster, but one with a largely upward trajectory across the year.

"New dynamics are emerging that could result in more frequent swings to the upside and downside, giving active traders plenty of opportunity to profit and traditional silver investors opportunities to grow their stacks," says Brett Elliott, director of content at the American Precious Metals Exchange (APMEX). "In the next year or two, we have several tail-risk events that could trigger a rise to triple-digit silver. We're seeing a lot of analysts predicting silver reaching $100 or higher in 2026."

Have a plan for its role in your portfolio

Before you buy into silver, know what role you want it to play. Will you use it to diversify your portfolio or as a hedge against inflation? Is it simply a tool for profits or a way to expose your portfolio to higher risks and higher rewards?

"Silver works best as a complement within a diversified portfolio," Chandaria says. "It can act as a hedge against monetary instability, a diversifier alongside traditional assets, and a higher-octane companion to gold when both monetary and industrial demand align." It's also a good alternative to gold (Chandaria calls it "poor man's gold") due to its lower price point.

Your timeline should play in, too. Are you using it to build long-term wealth and save for retirement, or are you eyeing short-term returns and profits? This should influence what type of silver asset acquire, experts say.

For long-term investors, physical silver is a good option — bars, coins, etc. As Chandaria puts it, "Physical silver remains the foundation, offering direct ownership and no counterparty risk."

For short-term investors, digital silver is a smart strategy. "The spreads are tighter, and you've got instant liquidity, allowing you to sell when the timing is most profitable for you," Elliott says.

Avoid using higher-risk silver products — or seek help if you do

If you're not well-versed in trading or the precious metals market, you may want to avoid any leveraged silver products, options contracts, or futures — or seek a professional's help if you do.

"Using futures or options that grant unsuspecting retail investors access to hard-to-quantify and even harder to risk-manage financial leverage is always the riskiest way to access any asset class — silver included," Dale says.

Those risks are only amplified due to silver's recent volatility.

"We don't normally see silver move this far, this fast," Elliott says. "Any derivative, like a leveraged ETF, with low volume, is extremely high risk at the moment. Options contracts on silver ETFs can be risky for traders who don't understand the market or how to manage risk successfully. Futures are also becoming riskier for the smaller traders due to margin requirements changing abruptly."

The bottom line

You don't have to purchase all your silver investments at once. In fact, Chandaria encourages a more gradual buy-in — especially in today's volatile market.

"Rather than trying to time the perfect entry point, a disciplined, incremental approach often makes sense," Chandaria says. "In a market that has been in deficit for about five years, waiting for an ideal pullback can mean missing sharp upside moves."

And if you do opt to buy silver this year, watch economic indicators, monitor the market, and consult a pro. Most of all, be ready to ride some waves. "Expect a roller coaster," Elliott says.