Investors following the news this year have heard plenty about gold. High prices and ongoing economic woes have led more and more people to consider investing in the precious metal for the first time.

But all the headlines can be overwhelming for investors. Some days the price is up, some days it's down and some days, it reaches near-historic levels. How do you know when you should invest? In this piece, we'll look at current gold prices, where the trends seem to be going and whether it should impact your decision to invest.

How much is gold per ounce?

The spot price of gold — how much gold is trading for — was $1,975.45 per ounce as of midday May 22, 2023, according to the World Gold Council. That's in keeping with its performance over the past several months as investors continue to turn toward safer assets to protect their money from persistent economic uncertainty.

In mid-April 2023, the spot price reached $2,048, close to the all-time high of $2,067 set in August 2020. While prices have cooled slightly since they've still hovered around the $2,000 mark. And many experts believe prices will hold steady — if not rise further — in the coming months.

What does this mean for your gold investing plans? Not as much as you might think.

Why gold is a good investment, whatever the price

While it's interesting to watch gold price trends and speculate on what the future holds, gold isn't meant to be a get-rich-quick scheme, purchased quickly and offloaded just as fast for big profits. Instead, gold's value lies in its ability to ride out market fluctuations over the long term.

Specifically, gold's benefits include:

Hedge against inflation: Inflation

Solid performance during market turmoil: When the market is turbulent, gold really shines

When the market is turbulent, Diversification: Because it's inversely correlated with riskier assets, gold can protect your portfolio

Because it's inversely correlated with riskier assets, gold can Liquidity: Should you find yourself in a pinch and in need of extra funds, gold is a highly liquid asset

So, don't get caught up in wondering how to "time the market." No matter the price of gold when you buy it, you'll generally enjoy reliable returns and protection from losses if you hold onto it for the long run.

The bottom line

This year's high gold prices have brought this asset to the attention of people who may not have otherwise considered it. However, the current price of gold is only one thing to take into account when deciding whether to invest. Gold offers numerous benefits for your portfolio, which you can enjoy over the long term regardless of what the price of gold is when you buy it.

While you can certainly maximize your return by buying when prices drop, don't let that prevent you from investing if prices are high. By holding gold as a long-term investment, you can reap the benefits, whatever prices are in the short term.

