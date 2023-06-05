How important are gold prices?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Gold prices have been high this year. Getty Images

Gold prices have been high this year. From October 31, 2022, to May 8, 2023, they climbed from $1,637 per ounce to $2,028.50, according to the World Gold Council — approaching the all-time high of $2,067 set in August 2020.

But there have been times in that span when prices cooled, most recently this past week when the U.S. Labor Department released an encouraging jobs report. Whether or not this is a sign gold prices are entering a cooling period remains to be seen. But it may have some investors wondering if gold is still worth buying.

Many experts predict gold prices will remain high in the near future, if not rise a bit further. But just how important are prices when it comes to deciding whether you should invest? That's what we'll explore below.

How much attention should you pay to gold prices?

When deciding when to purchase an asset, price matters more with some than others. Stock investing, for instance, generally follows the old adage of "buy low, sell high." But stocks are extremely volatile, sometimes gaining or losing most of their value overnight. Timing your purchase to capitalize on these swings can pay off significantly.

Gold prices, however, tend to remain fairly stable despite temporary market fluctuations. While the value may rise and fall in the short term, it will rarely do either by such a large amount that you should base your entire investing decision on current gold prices.

While you could boost your returns by buying when gold prices are down, high prices don't mean you should stay away, either. Rather than trying to time the market, you're better served by viewing gold as a long-term investment. Whenever you purchase it, it has the power to help you protect your portfolio in several ways.

Why gold is a valuable investment at any price

Gold's real value as an investment has less do with its price and more to do with the benefits it provides to investors. Specifically:

The bottom line

Gold prices have been in the news a lot lately, boosting investor interest in the precious metal. But price is only one factor to consider when deciding whether to invest in gold. Take a holistic look at its pros and cons and consult a financial advisor if you need guidance on the best way to incorporate gold into your investment strategy.