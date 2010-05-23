What History Tells Us About (Tea) Party Revolts

There are various reasons being given for the rise of the Tea Party, and you heard several more today.

But here's what I'm wondering: Are we just seeing history repeat itself?

In modern history - to me, that means during my lifetime - political upheavals have generally been followed by the out party going too far . . . Republicans too far to the right, Democrats too far to the left.

Here's what I mean:

In 1960, after John F. Kennedy's election and subsequent death, Lyndon Johnson came to power and caused a sea change in American politics. He launched the Great Society programs, and passed the 1964 Civil Rights bill.

Republicans responded by throwing out the leaders of their own party who had controlled their party for years and nominated Barry Goldwater - a good man but who was far to the right of the Republican establishment.

He lost in a landslide.

After Nixon's sea change election, Democrats purged their party of their long time leaders - even barred them from the 1972 convention - and nominated George McGovern, another good man but who was far to the left of his party.

Another disaster.

Once Nixon resigned and caused another sea change, Democrats pushed aside mainstream leaders and chose outsider Jimmy Carter.

He lasted one term.

Which brings us to Barack Obama, the sea change he brought to American politics, and in its wake the rise of the Tea Party and its demand to purge the Republican Party of its old-line leaders.

It's not my business to advise political parties, and I'm sure they know more about politics than I do.

But if I were a Republican strategist, I might think about recent history and what lessons it might offer.