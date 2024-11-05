We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Debt collectors have many options for pursuing payment for old credit card debts — and lawsuits are one of them. Getty Images

When debts accumulate and go unpaid, it can be tempting to ignore them and hope they eventually disappear. After all, if the debt is old enough, it will no longer impact your credit score directly. Plus, dealing with debt collectors can be overwhelming, especially if your finances are tight. So, for some, the idea of letting an old debt "age out" and lose its credit impact might seem like an easy solution. However, leaving a debt unpaid doesn't necessarily mean it's gone. Debt collectors can continue their collection efforts to try and recover what's owed.

Any delinquent debts you owe can eventually lead to significant repercussions if left unpaid. Collection agencies are free to try and collect on them using tactics like phone calls, letters and even lawsuits, and ignoring their efforts can escalate the situation. If a debt collector decides to file a lawsuit, for example, and the court rules in their favor, a judgment can be issued against you. This could allow the debt collector to garnish your wages or place a lien on certain assets.

But what about smaller debts? For example, will a debt collector sue over a $3,000 credit card debt? Below, we'll explain what you should know.

Take steps to get rid of your credit card debt today.

Will debt collectors sue over a $3,000 credit card debt?

While smaller debts are less likely to result in legal action, there are no guarantees. In many cases, though, debt collectors will prioritize larger debts, as they offer a higher return on the time and legal fees associated with a lawsuit.

That said, a $3,000 debt is not insignificant, and depending on the statute of limitations in your state, the debt collector's policies and the age of the debt, legal action is possible. Here's why:

The cost-effective legal processes : Many collection agencies have streamlined their legal procedures and maintain relationships with law firms that handle cases in bulk, reducing the per-case cost of litigation.

: Many collection agencies have streamlined their legal procedures and maintain relationships with law firms that handle cases in bulk, reducing the per-case cost of litigation. The ability to secure default judgments : Most consumers don't respond to debt collection lawsuits, leading to default judgments that make it relatively inexpensive for debt collectors to obtain a legally enforceable verdict.

: Most consumers don't respond to debt collection lawsuits, leading to default judgments that make it relatively inexpensive for debt collectors to obtain a legally enforceable verdict. The long-term returns : Once a judgment is obtained, debt collectors typically have a decade or more (depending on the state) to attempt collection, making even smaller debts worthwhile to pursue.

: Once a judgment is obtained, debt collectors typically have a decade or more (depending on the state) to attempt collection, making even smaller debts worthwhile to pursue. The additional costs: By the time a lawsuit is filed, the original $3,000 debt may have grown significantly due to interest, late fees, and legal costs — all of which you could be liable for if the debt collector wins the case.

However, the likelihood of a lawsuit also depends on the collection agency's practices and the type of debt involved. Some agencies pursue legal action more frequently than others, and credit card debt, in particular, is a common target for lawsuits due to the relatively straightforward nature of the claim.

So, if a debt collector sees a chance of winning the case and obtaining a judgment against you, they may decide it's worth the effort to sue. And, if the debt is relatively new and within the statute of limitations, debt collectors are typically more likely to consider legal action. It's also worth noting that a lawsuit is more likely if you live in a state with consumer-friendly collection laws. Some states place strict limits on collection efforts, but others allow aggressive tactics.

Regardless of these factors, it's generally best to address a debt before it reaches the point of litigation. After all, unpaid credit card debt of any size can still have consequences, including compounding interest and fees, which will make it harder to resolve the debt in the future.

Start tackling your expensive credit card debt now.

What debt relief options do I have?

If you're concerned about the possibility of being sued over credit card debt, there are several debt relief options to explore, including:

The bottom line

While debt collectors may not automatically sue over a $3,000 credit card debt, they have the right to pursue legal action if they believe it's a viable option. Ignoring a debt in collections may seem like an easy way out, but it can lead to lawsuits, judgments and other consequences that can make your financial situation even more challenging. Luckily, there are debt relief options that can help you avoid the stress of litigation and find a manageable solution for your credit card debt.