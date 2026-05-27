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Changing jobs may interrupt an active wage garnishment, but it typically doesn't end that process for good. Getty Images/iStockphoto

It makes sense that more Americans are falling behind on their bills right now, as household debt levels are climbing, credit card interest rates are elevated and inflation is rising, which is adding more strain to budgets. As more borrowers fall behind on their bills, debt collector activity is picking up. For some borrowers, that simply means dealing with annoying phone calls and letters about their unpaid balances. For others, that means increasing balances due to compounding interest and fees. In certain cases, though, the fallout is more serious, resulting in a court-ordered bank levy or wage garnishment instead.

For those who are already living paycheck to paycheck, having a portion of their earnings withheld to repay debts can quickly turn a manageable financial situation into a serious one. At the same time, though, many employees are changing jobs in search of higher pay, more stability or better benefits in today's uneven labor market. But for borrowers dealing with debt collection lawsuits or active garnishments, a job transition can raise a complicated question: What actually happens to the garnishment when you leave your employer? The answer isn't always straightforward. Below, we'll outline what you can expect to happen if you're dealing with a wage garnishment amid a job change.

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What happens to a wage garnishment if you change jobs?

If your wages are currently being garnished and you leave your job, the garnishment order tied to that employer generally stops once your employment ends. After all, your former employer can no longer withhold money from paychecks they aren't issuing.

That doesn't mean that the underlying debt disappears, though, or that the garnishment is permanently over.

In most cases, the creditor still holds the court judgment that allowed the garnishment in the first place. Once the creditor learns where you're working next, they can, and often do, request a new garnishment order directed to your new employer. Depending on state laws and how quickly your employment information becomes available, that process may happen relatively quickly.

For example, some creditors actively monitor employment changes through credit reporting updates, skip-tracing services and court records, which can expedite the process for starting the garnishment at your new employer. So while you may assume a new job gives you a fresh start financially, your creditors may actually still be able to continue collection efforts after a short delay.

The timing can vary significantly, though. If it takes a creditor weeks or months to identify your new employer, you may experience a temporary break in garnishment deductions. But if your new employment information is easy to locate, the interruption could be brief.

Certain debts also carry different garnishment rules. Federal student loans, unpaid taxes and child support obligations often have broader collection powers than standard consumer debts like credit cards or personal loans. Child support garnishments, for example, generally transfer to a new employer quickly because of state reporting systems and enforcement requirements.

Federal law also places limits on how much of your disposable earnings can generally be garnished for consumer debts. In many situations, creditors cannot take more than 25% of your disposable income or the amount by which your weekly income exceeds 30 times the federal minimum wage, whichever is less. State laws may offer additional protections depending on where you live.

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How to get rid of a wage garnishment for good

A job change could create a brief pause in garnishment activity, but it doesn't resolve the debt, nor will it fully end the garnishment. For borrowers who are struggling to keep up with a garnishment on top of other financial obligations, that distinction matters.

The better approach is to weigh your debt relief options to find the right solution for the underlying debt obligation instead. Filing for bankruptcy, for example, will trigger an automatic stay that legally halts most collection activity, including wage garnishment, as soon as a case is filed. And, depending on the type of bankruptcy and the nature of the debt, some or all of what you owe may be discharged.

Debt settlement is another route worth exploring. Through negotiation — either directly with creditors or with the help of a debt relief company — it may be possible to resolve the debt for less than the full balance, which would end the garnishment entirely. The tradeoffs are real, though. Debt settlement can affect your credit, and the outcomes vary. But if you're currently under garnishment, the credit damage may already be significant, and getting rid of the extra financial burden may take priority.

If you're unsure which approach fits your situation, a debt expert, a credit counselor or a bankruptcy attorney can help you assess your options.

The bottom line

Changing jobs usually interrupts a wage garnishment, but doesn't end it. Creditors can — and often do — refile against new employers once they locate them, so if you're banking on this route as a solution, it's typically only a matter of time before the garnishment restarts at your new job. If you're looking for a real way out of garnishment, addressing the underlying debt through settlement, a structured repayment plan or bankruptcy is likely to be more effective than a job change alone.