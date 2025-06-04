We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you stop making payments to your debt relief company, you could face some big consequences over the short- and long-term. Getty Images

If you've signed up with a debt relief company, chances are you were already struggling to keep up with regular bills, credit card balances or collection debt. Maybe your interest rates were too high — a common issue considering that the average credit card rate is closing in on 22% currently — or perhaps your income took a hit. Whatever the reason, it probably felt like a weight lifted off your shoulders when you enrolled, as someone was finally helping you take control of your debt.

But when you fast-forward a few months, things may not feel as hopeful. Maybe your finances haven't improved despite enrolling in a debt relief program, or maybe you've had unexpected expenses pop up. And now, you're wondering what would happen if you stopped making payments to the debt relief company to open up some room in your budget. Would they cancel your plan? Would your debt come roaring back? Would your credit take another hit?

These are important questions to ask before you make any sudden decisions. Missing payments to a debt relief company can come with serious consequences, after all, and could even leave you in worse shape than when you started.

Chat with a debt relief expert about the help available to you now.

What happens if you stop paying a debt relief company?

When you enroll in a debt forgiveness program, most debt relief companies will typically require you to make regular monthly payments into a special account, usually through a third-party escrow service. These funds are then used to negotiate settlements with your creditors. But if you stop making those payments, the company doesn't have the funds needed to settle your debts. And that can trigger a domino effect of problems. Here's what might happen if you stop paying:

Your account could be canceled: Most debt relief companies treat nonpayment as a default on the agreement. If you go too long without paying, they may remove you from the program entirely. That leaves your debts unresolved and you go right back where you started.

Most debt relief companies treat nonpayment as a default on the agreement. If you go too long without paying, they may remove you from the program entirely. That leaves your debts unresolved and you go right back where you started. Creditors could resume or escalate collection efforts: Some creditors may temporarily hold off on collections while negotiations are in progress. But once payments (and therefore the negotiations) stop, they may resume calling, sending letters — or worse. At that point, the threat of lawsuits

Some creditors may temporarily hold off on collections while negotiations are in progress. But once payments (and therefore the negotiations) stop, they may resume calling, sending letters — or worse. At that point, Any progress you've made could be lost: If your debt relief company was already negotiating or even had settlements in progress, those may fall through. Creditors might back out if they don't receive payment on time, and you could lose hard-won progress on reducing what you owe.

If your debt relief company was already negotiating or even had settlements in progress, those may fall through. Creditors might back out if they don't receive payment on time, and you could lose hard-won progress on reducing what you owe. Your credit could take another hit: Enrolling in a debt relief program already affects your credit score prolonged delinquencies potential charge-offs

It's also worth noting that some debt relief companies charge fees that are only collected once a settlement is reached, but if you drop out early, you may not get a refund for any services already performed. Make sure to check your agreement to understand what you're on the hook for.

Learn more about your debt relief options online now.

What to do if you can't afford to keep up with payments

If you're struggling to keep up with your payments to a debt relief company, there are steps you can take before things spiral out of control.

Contact the debt relief company immediately

Many debt relief firms will work with you if you're upfront about your financial difficulties. They may be able to adjust your payment schedule, pause your contributions temporarily or rework your plan to make it more affordable, but you'll need to ask for the help you need.

Reassess your budget

Look for areas where you can cut back or reduce spending, even temporarily, to keep your plan afloat. Debt relief only works if you can continue contributing monthly, so prioritize those payments over any nonessential expenses whenever possible.

Consider alternatives

If the payments just aren't realistic anymore, it might be time to explore other debt management options. For example, a credit counseling agency can help you enroll in a debt management plan that may offer lower monthly payments and reduce your fees. Or, if your financial hardship is more severe, bankruptcy could be worth exploring instead.

Don't ignore the program

The worst thing you can do is disappear without telling your debt relief provider what's going on. Even if you're frustrated or feel like the plan isn't working, staying in communication gives you a better chance of protecting your progress and possibly finding a better solution.

The bottom line

Stopping payments to a debt relief company can undo all the progress you've made toward getting out of debt, and it can expose you to renewed collections, creditor lawsuits and further damage to your credit. But if you're struggling, don't panic. Talk to your provider, review your finances and explore your options. You may be able to adjust your plan or switch to a different form of debt help that better fits your current situation. Debt relief is never an easy road, but sticking with it, or pivoting thoughtfully when needed, can ultimately lead to the financial peace of mind you're working toward.