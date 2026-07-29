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Divorce doesn't rewrite the terms of a loan, so you could be on the hook if your ex stops paying a joint account. Andrii Yalanskyi/Getty Images

When a divorce is finalized, most people expect the financial ties they had with the other party to officially end with the marriage. At that point, separate bank accounts are opened, property has been divided and each person begins rebuilding their lives on their own terms. But while a divorce court order may clearly spell out who is responsible for which bills, lenders don't always view those obligations the same way, particularly if the debt is tied to a joint account.

That disconnect can be particularly important in today's economic landscape, as there are numerous hurdles borrowers are facing. Not only do household debt levels remain at record highs, but many borrowers are feeling pressure from elevated borrowing costs and persistent inflation. In turn, a payment that seemed manageable during the divorce process can become much harder to keep up with months or years later.

That's why it's worth understanding what can happen to a joint debt if one party stops paying — and it's important to know that information before a missed payment turns into a much larger problem. So, what happens if an ex-spouse stops paying a debt the two of you once shared? That's what we'll examine below.

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What happens if your ex stops paying a joint debt?

While divorce agreements determine payment responsibility between former spouses, they generally don't alter the original contract with the lender. So, if your ex stops paying a joint debt and your name is still legally tied to the account, here's what can happen:

You could be held legally responsible

Joint accounts, whether they're credit cards, personal loans, auto loans or other jointly signed debts, generally leave both borrowers fully responsible for repayment. That means if your ex stops making payments on the account, the lender can typically pursue either one of you for payment of the full amount owed.

While your divorce decree may state that your former spouse agreed to make those payments, it's important to understand that the lender wasn't a party to that agreement. From the lender's perspective, anyone who signed the original loan contract remains responsible until the debt is either paid off, refinanced or otherwise resolved.

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Your credit score could suffer

Late or missed payments on a joint account can appear on the credit reports of everyone legally responsible for the debt. That can lower your credit score, make it more difficult to qualify for new loans or credit cards and potentially increase the interest rates you're offered. If you're planning to buy a home, finance a vehicle or even rent an apartment, those missed payments could become an unexpected obstacle. And, the longer the account remains delinquent, the more serious the damage can become.

You could end up the target of collection efforts

If the joint account eventually goes into default, debt collectors may contact you even if you haven't personally missed a payment. Depending on the circumstances, collection efforts could include phone calls, letters, settlement offers or legal action. And, in some cases, creditors may choose to pursue the borrower they believe is most likely to repay the debt — regardless of which former spouse originally agreed to handle the payments after the divorce.

You may need to return to court

The lender may still have the right to collect payment from you, but you could have legal options against your former spouse if they violated the terms of your divorce agreement. Depending on state law and the language in your divorce decree, you may be able to ask the court to enforce the agreement or seek reimbursement for payments you were forced to make. An attorney familiar can help determine what remedies may be available in your situation.

When could debt relief make sense after a divorce?

If your ex's missed payments leave you struggling with debt you can't realistically afford, ignoring the problem won't solve it. It may be worth exploring your debt relief options instead, preferably before accounts fall further behind.

There are a few different strategies you can consider. For borrowers dealing with large amounts of unsecured debt, a debt settlement program could help reduce the balance owed by negotiating lump-sum settlements with creditors. That can be especially valuable if you're taking over payments on a joint account and it causes your overall debt load to become unmanageable.

Other solutions may also be appropriate depending on your financial situation. For example, if your credit remains strong, refinancing or consolidating eligible debts into a new loan in your name alone could simplify the repayment process while removing future dependence on your former spouse. If the debt is already severely delinquent, working directly with creditors on hardship programs or payment arrangements may help limit additional damage.

The bottom line

Divorce doesn't automatically eliminate your responsibility for a joint debt. If your name remains on the original loan or credit agreement, your ex's missed payments can affect your credit, expose you to collection efforts and potentially leave you responsible for the balance. In turn, it's important to review every joint account after a divorce, monitor payment activity and address problems as soon as they arise. If the debt becomes too difficult to manage on your own, exploring debt relief or other repayment strategies early may help you regain control.