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Gold and silver are being pulled by several competing forces, and the Fed's rate decision is one of them. Matejmo/Getty Images

Gold and silver investors have had to contend with some sharp price moves so far in 2026. Gold, for example, surpassed $5,500 per ounce early this year, but has since retreated significantly from that record high, with the price of gold sitting closer to $4,275 per ounce as of mid-September. Silver, on the other hand, has also experienced sizable price swings as investors have responded to shifting expectations for inflation, interest rates and the economy.

And those price movements could become even more pronounced in the days ahead. The Federal Reserve meets September 15 and 16, and persistent inflation has increased the possibility of another rate hike. That prospect matters for precious metals investors because changes in interest rates can quickly alter where investors put their money and how much they're willing to pay for assets such as gold and silver.

Still, the outcome isn't as simple as higher rates automatically leading to lower precious metals prices. Gold and silver are being pulled by several competing forces right now, and the Fed's decision is only one of them. So, if the central bank does raise rates this week, what could it actually mean for gold and silver prices — both immediately and in the months that follow? That's what we'll examine below.

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What a Fed rate hike could mean for gold and silver prices

If the Fed raises rates at its September meeting, gold and silver prices could face some short-term pressure, as higher interest rates tend to make other interest-bearing options, such as bonds and savings products, more attractive. Gold and silver assets don't pay interest, though, so some investors may be less willing to hold them when they can earn higher returns elsewhere.

A rate hike could also boost the U.S. dollar, which can create another challenge for precious metal prices. Gold and silver are priced in dollars, so when the dollar strengthens, the precious metals become more expensive for buyers using other currencies. That can reduce demand for gold and silver and put additional downward pressure on prices.

Still, a rate hike doesn't guarantee that gold and silver prices will fall. Investors often adjust their portfolios before the Fed actually makes a move, so some of the impact of the potential September rate hike could already be reflected in today's prices. So, if the Fed raises rates as expected, the bigger price reaction may hinge on what policymakers say about whether more hikes are likely in the coming months.

Other factors could keep gold prices elevated — even if rates rise. For example, if inflation remains high or concerns about the economy or geopolitical conflicts increase, investors may continue buying gold as a way to diversify their portfolios and protect against uncertainty. Strong demand from central banks and other large buyers could provide additional support.

Silver could react somewhat differently. Like gold, it can be affected by interest rates, the dollar and investor demand. But silver is also used heavily in manufacturing and technologies such as solar panels and electronics. That means its price is tied, in part, to the strength of the global economy and industrial demand. If higher rates slow economic activity, weaker industrial demand could put additional pressure on silver.

So, a Fed hike would likely be a headwind for both precious metals, but it wouldn't be the only factor determining where prices go next. The Fed's outlook for future rates, along with inflation, the dollar, economic conditions and demand for precious metals, could ultimately have a bigger impact than the upcoming rate decision alone.

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What should gold and silver investors watch after the Fed meeting?

The Fed's rate decision this week will be important, but investors may want to pay even closer attention to what happens afterward. A key factor will be the Fed's outlook for additional hikes.

The central bank kept its benchmark federal funds rate at 3.50% to 3.75% at its July meeting, although three policymakers wanted a quarter-point increase. If the Fed hikes this week and indicates that another increase could be necessary, that could keep Treasury yields and the dollar elevated and create additional headwinds for precious metals.

Inflation will matter, too. The Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% in August and 3.4% annually, while core inflation remained above the Fed's target. If subsequent reports show inflation accelerating, investors could price in additional tightening. Conversely, signs that inflation is cooling could reduce expectations for further hikes and ease some of the pressure on gold and silver.

Investors should also consider the broader reason they're holding precious metals. Someone using gold primarily as a long-term portfolio diversifier may have little reason to make major changes based on a single Fed meeting. Likewise, short-term price volatility may be less important for investors who hold a modest allocation of gold or silver as protection against inflation, currency weakness or geopolitical uncertainty.

In other words, the Fed's upcoming rate decisions are just one factor to keep an eye on. Changes in the dollar, bond yields, geopolitical risks, central bank gold purchases and industrial demand can all push precious metals prices in different directions. So, even if a rate hike causes an immediate decline, it doesn't necessarily establish the longer-term trajectory for either metal.

The bottom line

A September Fed rate hike could create additional short-term pressure on gold and silver by pushing bond yields higher and strengthening the dollar. But the effect may not be straightforward, particularly if much of the expected hike is already priced into the market. Persistent inflation, geopolitical uncertainty and other sources of investor demand could provide support even as rates rise.

Rather than trying to predict exactly how gold or silver will react to one Fed decision, it may make more sense to consider how precious metals fit into your broader portfolio and investment timeline. The Fed's September announcement could trigger volatility, but what policymakers signal about the months ahead — and what happens with inflation, yields and the dollar afterward — could ultimately prove more important.