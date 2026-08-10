Why are gold prices falling? 4 factors that are impacting gold's value

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The price of gold is down considerably from a record high reached in January. coffeekai/Getty Images

The price of gold has fallen notably over the course of 2026 — a stark turnaround from last year's record-setting run-up. In fact, gold prices are now sitting at less than $4,400 per ounce, more than $1,000 below their January peak. It's not great news if you already hold gold, but if you're considering investing in the precious metal in the near future, there's an opportunity to get in affordably.

First, though, it's important to understand the reasons why gold prices have been declining as of late — and what that means for gold's value in the long-term. Then, you can go into your investments prepared and with a plan. We reached out to a few different experts for their thoughts on what, specifically, is driving gold prices down this year and what that could ultimately mean for its long-term outlook.

Learn about the affordable ways you can get invested in gold here.

4 factors that are causing gold prices to fall now

Not sure what's caused the recent decline in the price of gold? Here are four factors that are causing it now, according to the sources we spoke with:

Geopolitics

One of the biggest factors impacting gold right now is geopolitics — in particular, the war with Iran.

"The conflict in the Middle East is an important part of the picture, particularly as there is little confidence that it will be resolved quickly," says Hiren Chandaria, managing director at Monetary Metals. "The principal concerns are higher oil prices, further disruption to supply chains, and the possibility that these pressures lead to another rise in inflation."

Those higher oil prices are a big one, experts say, since they drive so many other elements of the financial picture.

As Thomas Winmill, portfolio manager at Midas Funds, explains, "Energy costs strongly influence the U.S. economy, interest rates, inflation, and Federal Reserve monetary policy regarding interest rates — all of which affect the direction of gold prices."

Higher oil prices ultimately mean less money in Americans' pockets, too, which can force them to sell off assets like gold to free up cash. They also reduce how much consumers have to invest, which can push down prices as well.

See how affordable your current gold investment options are now.

Higher interest rates

High oil prices also send up inflation and can shift expectations for the Federal Reserve. This leads to an increase in the interest rates offered on bonds, which have an inverse relationship with gold.

The 10-year Treasury recently saw interest rates as high as 4.75% — one of the highest yields in the last five years. When bond yields rise like this, they increase the opportunity cost of gold, since gold offers no returns. As a result, investors may sell off gold assets and put that cash into bonds instead.

"If I had to point to the single biggest lever right now, it's bond yields," says Brandon Aversano, founder of precious metals platform Alloy. "When treasury yields are elevated, investors have less reason to sit on something like gold that doesn't pay you anything just to hold it. Why tie up your capital in gold when you can get a solid, guaranteed return sitting in bonds instead? That dynamic alone explains a lot of what we're seeing."

Investor sentiment

Overall investor sentiment plays in, too. Since gold can be liquidated fairly quickly, it's often one of the first assets that consumers sell off when they need cash flow.

"A significant part of the decline has been driven by investors reducing risk across their portfolios," Chandaria says. "During a broad market sell-off, gold often falls alongside equities because it is liquid and can be sold quickly to raise cash. The latest round of selling has also been influenced by uncertainty arising from the conflict in the Middle East and wider geopolitical risks."

Price declines from wide market sell-offs often trigger stop-losses among shorter-term investors, Chandaria says, which can compound the issue even further. "In my view, the recent decline says more about market positioning and the immediate need for liquidity than it does about gold's longer-term prospects," Chandaria says.

A general market correction

Finally, part of what we're seeing is just a general market correction, experts say. Gold had such a strong rally over the past few years, it couldn't last forever — and as the old adage says, "What goes up, must come down."

"This pullback isn't all that surprising if you were paying attention to the run gold had earlier this year," Aversano says. "We hit record highs in early 2026, and any time you see a move that fast, a correction is almost baked in. That's just how commodities behave. Add in a string of macro and political headlines that have shifted investor sentiment, and you get the dip we're seeing now. I'd call it a reset more than a red flag."

Where are gold prices headed next?

Experts say the fundamentals supporting strong gold prices are still there, and they don't see any steep declines in the future. In fact, most expect gold prices to rise as we get further into fall.

Aversano predicts prices will land somewhere between $4,500 and $5,000 per ounce, while Winmill expects them to surpass the $5,000 mark by Thanksgiving.

"The pressure pushing gold down doesn't look permanent," Aversano says. "And the forces supporting it long-term are still very much intact."

For investors, that might mean now is the right time to buy in. Pros say to make sure you're coming in with a long-term outlook, though — not an eye for short-term returns.

"Gold isn't a trade, it's a hedge," Aversano says. "If you're buying it hoping to catch the exact bottom and flip it in a few months, you're setting yourself up for disappointment. Nobody times these swings consistently, myself included. Where gold really earns its keep is as a long-term holding that diversifies your portfolio and protects you when other assets get shaky."