Why will the moon be shades of red, orange and yellow tonight? Here's what causes a "Blood Moon."

Those who glance up at the sky tonight will have an opportunity to catch the March 2025 "Blood Moon," a phenomenon that colors the full moon in shades of red, orange and yellow during a total lunar eclipse.

This month's full moon is due to pass through the shadow of Earth either late tonight, March 13, or very early tomorrow morning, March 14, depending on the viewer's time zone. It should be visible to people in the Americas and elsewhere in the Western Hemisphere.

Dubbed the "Worm Moon" by the Farmer's Almanac, which has been assigning names to full moons for almost a century, this one is expected to start taking shape Wednesday evening and is supposed to last through Saturday morning, according to NASA. The full moon will technically rise in its totality early Friday.

Here's what to know about the event — and why the moon will bear a new hue when it happens.

Why will the moon be red, orange and yellow tonight?

The moon will appear to turn red late tonight or early tomorrow morning, depending on skywatchers' locations, as Earth passes directly between it and the sun in what's known as a total lunar eclipse. Their perfect alignment darkens the moon, from the perspective of folks looking up, because our planet's position blocks most sunlight from reaching it.

Some light still makes its way to the moon's surface, but only certain shades of it. The colors that wind up there are longer wavelengths of light — red, orange, yellow — which withstood the journey through "a thick slice of Earth's atmosphere," NASA said.

An illustration shows the alignment of the sun, moon and Earth during a lunar eclipse. It isn't drawn to scale. NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio

Shorter wavelengths of the color spectrum, like blue, scatter easily when they hit the atmosphere. That's why a vast sky can look blue in the middle of the day, when sunlight can shine straight down from overhead. Longer wavelengths materialize on Earth when sunlight hits from more of a perpendicular angle, so its route through our atmosphere can be more extensive. Short wavelengths are essentially filtered out by the atmosphere over such a protracted distance, and only the longer reds, oranges and yellows remain.

What is a "Blood Moon"?

"Blood Moon" is a nickname that refers to the moon's reddish appearance during a total lunar eclipse.

The full moon will take on several shades of red, orange and yellow when it's nearer the outer edges of Earth's shadow — when it first intersects with the path of Earth's shadow, for example, and as it's on its way out. But shades of deep red will become more pronounced as the moon enters the darkest part of the shadow.

What exactly causes a "Blood Moon"?

A "Blood Moon" happens during a total lunar eclipse, when the sun, Earth and the moon align in that order. Long wavelengths of sunlight are refracted through Earth's atmosphere before reaching the moon, which reflects them in reddish hues that may resemble the color of blood.

How to see the "Blood Moon" lunar eclipse

The upcoming "Blood Moon" will begin before the full moon reaches its brightness point tonight.

As the lunar eclipse gets underway, the moon will start moving through Earth's shadow at 11:57 p.m. EDT. It will become steadily dimmer over the next several hours as it travels toward the darkest part of the shadow and, eventually, appear fully darkened from around 2:26 p.m. to 3:31 a.m. in the early hours of Friday. The most ideal opportunity to see the reddish moon is during the minutes leading up to 3 a.m. EDT, as the moon should be situated in the center of Earth's shadow around then.