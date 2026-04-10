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While debt collectors have lots of tools at their disposal, their authority certainly isn't unlimited. Hanizam/Getty Images

Debt collection is becoming a common reality for borrowers who are stuck trying to balance this high-cost credit environment with today's economic hurdles. With average credit card rates still hovering above 21% and household debt levels at record highs, it's easy for what was once a manageable balance to become a long-term issue as the interest charges compound. Add in even a short-term financial setback that causes a few late payments, and things can get even more sticky, especially now that inflation is ticking back up and stretching borrowers' finances thin.

If a debt remains unpaid for long enough, though, the balance may be handed off to a collection agency to deal with. When that happens, the repercussions can escalate quickly. Phone calls give way to letters. Letters give way to silence — and then, sometimes, to something far more serious. That shift in debt collection tactics isn't random. It follows a legal playbook that debt collectors are permitted to run when borrowers stop paying.

But while debt collectors have lots of tools at their disposal, their authority isn't unlimited. There are specific things they can do, along with firm restrictions that limit their reach, and knowing the difference can make it easier to respond strategically instead of reactively.

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What can debt collectors legally do to get paid?

Debt collectors have a defined set of tools available to them, many of which can become more serious over time. Here's what they're legally allowed to do at each stage:

Contact you about the debt

Debt collectors can reach out by phone, mail, email or even text message to try to collect payment. These communications are often the first step in the process and can begin shortly after an account becomes delinquent or is sold to a third-party agency. However, the law places limits on how and when they can contact you. They generally cannot call at unreasonable hours, repeatedly harass you or contact you at work if you've told them not to. They also must identify themselves as debt collectors and provide information about the debt they're trying to collect.

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Report the debt to credit bureaus

If your account is in collections, it can be reported to the major credit bureaus. This can significantly damage your credit score and make it harder to qualify for loans, credit cards or even housing. And, those collection accounts can remain on your credit report for years, even after they've been paid. While newer credit scoring models may weigh paid collections less heavily, the initial impact can still be substantial.

Add interest and fees (in some cases)

Depending on the original agreement and state laws, debt collectors may be able to add interest or certain fees to your balance. This can increase the total amount owed over time, especially if the debt remains unpaid for an extended period. That said, they cannot arbitrarily inflate your balance. Any additional charges must be authorized by your original contract or permitted under applicable law.

Sue you for the debt

One of the most serious actions a debt collector can take is filing a lawsuit. If they believe the debt is valid and collectible, they may take the matter to court to obtain a judgment against you. If you're sued and don't respond, the court may issue a default judgment in the debt collector's favor. That judgment can, in turn, open the door to stronger collection tools.

Garnish wages or levy bank accounts (with a court order)

After securing a judgment, debt collectors may be able to pursue wage garnishment or bank account levies, depending on state laws and the type of debt. Wage garnishment allows a portion of your paycheck to be withheld to repay the debt, while a bank levy can freeze and potentially seize funds from your account. These actions typically require court approval, though, and must follow strict legal procedures.

Place liens on property

In some cases, a creditor or collector can place a lien on your property after obtaining a judgment. This doesn't mean they can immediately take your home or assets, but it can complicate efforts to sell or refinance until the debt is resolved. Liens are more common with larger debts, but they're still a risk and can remain in place for years if left unpaid.

Offer settlements or payment plans

Many debt collectors are willing to negotiate. In fact, settling a debt for less than the full amount is a common outcome, particularly if the account has been delinquent for a long time. In turn, you may be able to arrange a lump-sum settlement or set up a short-term structured payment plan. While this doesn't erase the debt instantly, settling for less than the full balance can stop further collection efforts and, in some cases, prevent legal action.

The bottom line

Debt collectors have real legal authority to pursue unpaid debts, and their options can escalate from simple communication to court-ordered actions like garnishment or account levies. But those powers are not unlimited, and every step they take must comply with consumer protection laws. If you're dealing with collections, the key is to stay proactive. By understanding what collectors can legally do and where the boundaries lie, you can make more informed decisions and avoid outcomes that are harder to reverse.