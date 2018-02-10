2 police officers shot and killed in Westerville, Ohio -- live updates

WESTERVILLE, Ohio -- Two police officers were fatally shot responding to a potential domestic situation in Ohio on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The shooting suspect was wounded in the incident and taken to a nearby hospital.

The shooting took place around 11:30 a.m. Saturday on Crosswind Drive. Officers were responding to a 911 call at the address, and were fired upon when they arrived at the scene.

The victims were later identified as 39-year-old officer Anthony Morelli and 54-year-old officer Eric Joering, Westerville Police Chief Joe Morbitzer announced during a press briefing Saturday.

Joering, a 17-year veteran, was killed at the scene. Morelli, 30-year veteran, died in surgery at Ohio State University Medical Center, Morbitzer said.

CBS Columbus affiliate WBNS posted images that showed multiple police cruisers at the scene. Westerville is located 15 miles north of Columbus.

"We are deeply saddened to report that one of our officers has been killed in the line of duty," the City of Westerville tweeted Saturday. In a separate tweet, the city confirmed the second officer's death.

Sen. Kevin Bacon, R-Minerva Park, issued a statement offering condolences to the officers' families.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the Westerville officers, their friends, families and the Westerville Police Department at this difficult time," Bacon said. "Now is one of those times and we -- as a community -- must rally behind the families and fellow officers."