9 shot, 1 fatally, at block party in West Philadelphia: police

2 additional victims in West Philadelphia mass shooting 2 additional victims in West Philadelphia mass shooting 02:12

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police now say at least nine people were shot, including one person who died, after a mass shooting at a birthday party in West Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

The victims include seven women and two men, ranging in age from 17 to 51 years old.

"We were all standing on the porch. Next thing you know we're hearing gunshots," said a 22-year-old witness. "Everybody gets down. We're running in the house, jumping over people."

A 22-year-old woman who wants to stay anonymous recounted what she went through during a mass shooting near Wyalusing Avenue and North Creighton Street.

She said, during the chaos, one of the victims was laying on top of her while they both ducked for cover.

"She got shot on her legs and they took her away in an ambulance," she said.

Police said one man died just before 6 a.m after he was shot several times in his face and body. Eight others were also shot but are in stable condition.

Police said a large crowd came together for a birthday party but by 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, they responded to the scene after countless 911 calls came flooding in.

"Emergency 911 received numerous calls about a shooting on the highway with numerous victims also numerous gunshots heard in the area," Philadelphia Police Captain Anthony Mirabella, Jr., said.

Police said they found nearly 40 shell casings where gunshot markings can still be seen in this area of the block.

Just a short distance from where the shots were fired, Xavier Glynn, Sr., and his son were playing basketball Saturday afternoon.

"I thought this was a peaceful area, that's why I decided to bring my son," Glynn said.

He said the ongoing violence needs to stop.

"We're losing our children and we're losing our community," Glynn said.

Police said they have no motive and no arrests have been made yet.