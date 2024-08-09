Wendy's pilots Spanish-speaking AI at drive-thrus in 2 states

Is the dollar menu making a comeback? Is the dollar menu making a comeback? 00:53

Wendy's is testing Spanish-speaking AI capabilities in the drive-thrus of 28 company-operated restaurants in Florida and Ohio to further appeal to its diverse customer base, the fast-food chain said.

While still in its early testing stages, the new Wendy's FreshAI Spanish-language ability is helping the burger seller "better serve Spanish-speaking customers through technology," the Dublin, Ohio-based company said in a news release.

To begin an order in Spanish, customers simply need to say "Spanish" or "Español" into the Wendy's FreshAI microphone to prompt the new pilot language. The system will then speak and process the full order entirely in Spanish, according to Wendy's.

"We've embraced generative AI at the drive-thru to assist Wendy's crew members while evolving the technology to meet our customers' needs," Matt Spessard, Wendy's CIO, stated. "I'm energized by our partnership with Google Cloud to continue pushing this technology forward with new Spanish-language capabilities designed to expand access, reshaping the drive-thru experience for our Wendy's fans today and in the future."

The company known for its square hamburgers and Frosty dessert first began testing AI-powered order taking at a Columbus, Ohio, drive-thru in June 2023.

Taco Bell is expanding its use of voice AI technology to hundreds of the Mexican-themed chain's drive-thru locations by the end of the year, parent company Yum Brands announced late last month.

But not all quick-service restaurants are embracing the use of artificial intelligence to take drive-thru orders, as the technology has yielded mixed results for McDonald's. The Golden Arches in June said it was pulling the plug on its Automated Order Taker pilot, which used AI in drive-thrus to expedite orders at about 100 U.S. locations.