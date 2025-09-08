Warmer weather drives Americans to consume more sugar, study finds

Rising temperatures in the United States are prompting people to reach for products with added sugar, like sodas and ice cream, according to a new study.

In the study, published Monday in Nature Climate Change, researchers used household food purchase data from 2004 to 2019 in the U.S. to determine how monthly average temperature affected daily added sugar consumption. They found consumption steeply increased in temperatures between 12 and 30 degrees Celsius, or about 54 and 86 degrees Fahrenheit, with a marked spike in consumption when temperatures exceeded 20 degrees Celsius, or 68 degrees Fahrenheit.

The biggest driver of sugar consumption came from sweetened beverages, like soda and juice, according to the study. Frozen desserts like ice cream increased slower, and sugar from bakery goods, oils and raw sugars slightly decreased. The authors said this decrease suggests a potential preference toward more chilled, hydrating items.

Overall, the authors expect the increase in sugar consumption from beverages and frozen items stems from physiological and psychological demand for fluids and refrigerated products in warmer weather.

There were also differences in who reached for these sugary items more. The study found those in lower income groups and those with lower educational levels were more likely to have increased added sugar consumption with higher temperatures where as higher income groups and those with higher educational levels were less responsive to temperature in terms of consumption.

The authors pointed to two potential reasons for these differences: different micro-environmental temperatures — particularly at workplaces — and educational levels leading to different food and drink choices out of health concerns.

Excessive consumption of added sugar can have substantial impacts on health, including increased risk of obesity, various cardiovascular and metabolic diseases and even cancer.

"Projections show that future climate change will aggravate health risks related to added sugar intake, particularly for socio-economically disadvantaged populations whose average daily intake already exceeds 10% of the recommendations from the 2015–2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans and almost 20% of the recommendations from the American Heart Association," the authors of the study wrote.