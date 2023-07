What happens to a human body in extreme heat? June was the warmest month on record globally, according to the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts. A team of researchers from the United Kingdom determined that the point at which heat becomes seriously dangerous to humans is between 104 and 122 degrees Fahrenheit. Journalist and writer Jeff Goodell, author of "The Heat Will Kill You First," joined CBS News to discuss what happens to a human body in extreme heat, and where we go from here.