Terrifying video shows tsunami-sized wave injuring dozens after water park malfunction

Dozens of tourists were injured after a wave machine malfunctioned and plowed through them at a water park in northeast China earlier this week. The accident, which was caught on video, happened in a city near the border with North Korea, South China Morning Post reports.

Viral video (shown in video player above) shows tourists enjoying themselves at Yulong Shuiyun Water Amusement Park in Longjing on Monday when a tsunami-sized wave suddenly appeared and crashed into them. People can be seen running away and many of the park-goers landed on the pavement, injured and bloodied.

Citing a government notice posted on Chinese website Weibo, the South China Morning Post reported 44 people were injured in the accident, including five that were hospitalized for fractured ribs Tuesday.

"According to the initial stages of the investigation, the incident was caused by a power cut that damaged electronic equipment in the tsunami pool control room, which led to the waves in the tsunami pool becoming too big and injuring people," the notice said.

The water park closed the wave pool as repairs and an investigation were underway.