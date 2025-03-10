Watch CBS News
World

See photos of Volcano of Fire in Guatemala eruption

/ CBS/AP

Lightning bolt strikes erupting volcano
Lightning bolt strikes erupting volcano in Guatemala 00:28

A massive volcano in Guatemala is erupting and authorities have evacuated nearly 300 families while warning another 30,000 people in the area they could be at risk.

GUATEMALA-FUEGO-VOLCANO
Fuego volcano erupts as seen from Alotenango, Sacatepequez department, some 65 kilometres southwest of Guatemala City on March 10, 2025. JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images

The eruption at Volcano of Fire started overnight, spewing a dark cloud of ash. There are no immediate reports of casualties.

GUATEMALA-FUEGO-VOLCANO
Nearly a thousand people were evacuated early Monday morning following a new eruption of the Fuego volcano in Guatemala, near the capital and considered the most active in Central America. JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Guatemala's Conred disaster center said the volcano, named Fuego – Spanish for "fire" – was sending "pyroclastic flows," a high-temperature mix of gas, ash and rock fragments, "through the ravines of the volcanic complex."

The flow of volcanic material is weak to moderate but expected to increase, officials said.

GUATEMALA-FUEGO-VOLCANO
Fuego volcano erupts as seen from Alotenango, Sacatepequez department on March 10, 2025. JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images

The 12,300-foot-high volcano, located about 33 miles southwest of Guatemala City, is one of the most active in Central America. It usually erupts every four to give years, but it last erupted in June 2023. More than 1,000 people were evacuated during that eruption.

2018 eruption killed 194 people and left another 234 missing.

Guatemala has two other active volcanoes — Santiaguito in the west of the country and Pacaya in the south.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.