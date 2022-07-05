Watch CBS News
Virginia man wins $250,000 after he says he dreamed of winning lottery numbers: "It was hard to believe"

By Jaz Garner

/ CBS News

Winning the lottery is a dream for many, but one man's dream became his reality. 

virginia-lottery-winner.jpg
Alonzo Coleman, a Virginia retiree, won $250,000 in the lottery after dreaming about the numbers. VA Lottery

Retiree Alonzo Coleman, who won $250,000 in Virginia's Bank a Million lottery, said the winning numbers came to him in a dream. After the dream, he went to a local store and purchased a lottery ticket with the numbers: 13-14-15-16-17-18 and Bonus Ball 19. And in the June 11 drawing, his "unusual sequence" of numbers was a winning set of numbers, lottery officials said in a press release.

"It was hard to believe!" Coleman told lottery officials. "It still hasn't hit me yet!"

"Since he split his $2 wager four ways when he bought the ticket, he had four sets of numbers," the press release said. "Using that 'Play Your Way' feature, he won $250,000 on one of his sets of numbers."

The odds of winning the top prize of $1 million are 1 in 3.8 million.

