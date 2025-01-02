Virgin Australia crewmembers allegedly sexually assaulted and robbed in Fiji

Fiji police are investigating allegations of theft and sexual assault on two Virgin Australia crew members in the early hours of New Year's Day, the government said Thursday.

The alleged attacks took place Wednesday in the nightclub area of the city of Nadi, home to the international airport, Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka said.

"The alleged incidents are regrettable," Gavoka said in a statement.

"There were two separate alleged incidents, one being alleged theft and the other being alleged sexual assault, which affected two different crew members," he said.

"A suspect known to police for the alleged sexual assault has been questioned. Investigation continues."

The crew members are at a local hotel used by the airline for layovers and they are set to return home this week after helping the police probe, the minister said.

A Virgin Australia Aircraft at Sydney Airport on September 05, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. James Gourley / Getty Images

Virgin Australia has sent representatives to Fiji to provide support for the affected staff.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told the Reuters news agency it was aware of the reports but declined to comment further.

Gavoka, who is also the minister for tourism and civil aviation, said such attacks can happen anywhere and Fiji was not "immune."

"We, as always, remind tourists to exercise caution in nightclub areas and late at night," he said.

The most recent crime statistics posted by Fiji police in November showed the crime rate for the month of October increased by 6% compared to the same period last year.

Fiji relies heavily on its tourism industry, with close to a million visitors a year.

Last month, seven foreign tourists, including an American, were hospitalized in Fiji after drinking cocktails at a resort bar. However, authorities later said the tourists were not poisoned by alcohol or illicit drugs, officials said following a toxicology report.