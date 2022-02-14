Louisiana man gets day in court after new evidence uncovered in 1977 attempted rape conviction

A Louisiana man who has been fighting to clear his name for decades is expected to find out Monday whether he'll be granted a new trial — 44 years after he was convicted of attempted aggravated rape of twin 14-year-old sisters.

Vincent Simmons has tried at least 16 times to have a new trial as he maintains he's innocent and that did not receive a fair trial. His court hearing Monday afternoon in Marksville, Louisiana, comes after CBS News uncovered new evidence that could play a role in the case. That includes potentially game-changing information that was never heard by the jury that Vincent has been trying for the last 30 years to get a judge to hear.

For one, Simmons found a medical examination report where a doctor stated that one of the alleged victims was a virgin, even though she says she was raped. The doctor who examined them also indicated there were no signs of a sexual assault on either of the girls. The exam was conducted two weeks after the girls say they were raped.

Another piece of evidence that was never heard by the jury was the girls' testimony to the sheriff about their alleged attacker. They say they initially told police they didn't know who he was, and the record shows they said he was Black and that "all Black people look alike" — and even used the N-word.

That testimony, which experts believe could have been exculpatory at trial, was never shared with the defense, according to one of the defense attorneys.

Simmons' current attorney, Justin Bonus, described his client's frame of mind as he prepares for Monday's court hearing.

"He's happy and thankful and praying, but he doesn't know what's going to happen," Bonus told CBS News' lead national correspondent David Begnaud. "The fact that he's not angry… that's the thing about Vincent. If I was Vincent, I'd be angry. He's not angry. He forgives them because he knows vengeance isn't his."

The twin sisters, now 59 years old, are also expected to be in the courtroom Monday. This is the first time since the 1977 trial that they're going to a court hearing for Simmons.

As they told CBS News last week in their first in-depth interview, they continue to insist they are the victims and that Simmons is guilty.

Sources tell CBS News that in the event the judge declares a new trial, the district attorney will likely announce he's not going to retry Simmons because he believes he could lose the case. In that case, Simmons may walk out of the courthouse a free man after decades in prison — and three days before he turns 70 years old.