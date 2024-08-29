Details emerge after Viking ship replica sinks off Norway, killing U.S. woman

Several bodies recovered from wreckage of sunken yacht off Sicilian coast

A strong wave was likely responsible for the capsizing of a Viking ship replica earlier this week off Norway's coast that killed a U.S. citizen, police said Thursday, describing it as a "tragic accident" that did not constitute a criminal matter.

The wooden replica, called Naddodd, was crossing the North Atlantic from the Faeroe Islands to Norway with an international team of six people. The 33-feet double-masted vessel built on the Faeroes had departed the islands located halfway between Scotland and Iceland on Saturday.

On Tuesday, it sailed into strong winds and high waves and late that night, the ship capsized off the coastal town of Stad, about 215 miles from the capital of Oslo.

This photo released by the Norwegian Armed Forces/Coast Guard shows the Viking ship replica, called Naddodd, where it was found Aug. 28, 2024, after capsizing a day earlier off Norway's coast. Norwegian Armed Forces/Coast Guard via AP

Survivors told police that the weather "suddenly turned significantly worse than predicted with very high waves." Rescuers said some of the waves were up to 16 feet high at the time.

Norway's Sea Rescue Society posted video of one of its boats navigating the rough seas during the search for the capsized ship.

#Redningsskøyta «Idar Ulstein» er på nå på stedet hvor vikingskipet har kantret vest av #Stad. Vi holder øye med skipet, og gjør det vi kan for å bistå med bergingen, men værforholdene gjør det svært krevende. pic.twitter.com/iLUUeo6Qoz — Redningsselskapet (@NSSR) August 27, 2024

The five survivors had managed to get into an inflatable life raft and were later airlifted to safety by helicopter. A sixth person, who had been trapped underneath the vessel, drowned, police said. The victim's body was found on Wednesday.

Police have not released the name of the victim but Norwegian and Faeroese media identified her as 29-year-old archaeologist Karla Dana, from Florida.

"Thrilled to be a part of this crew, fearlessly embarking on this Nordic voyage on a Viking ship replica across the North Sea, pushing through physical and mental limits to sail into history," Dana had posted on her LinkedIn profile before the trip.

Sail2North Expeditions, which organized the trip, told CBS News they would release more information about the incident on Friday. In a June Instagram post, Sail2North called Dana "the youngest member of our crew and embodies both the curiosity of a field researcher and the boldness of an adventurer."

In 2023, Dana joined the Florida chapter of The Explorers Club, BBC News reported. Joseph Dituri, the chairman of club's Florida chapter, told the outlet that her death is a reminder "that we make these dangerous expeditions and explorations look easy but they are not."

"This brave explorer left this planet doing something she loved entirely too early," he told BBC News. "Her exploration spirit was evident in everything she did as well as her zest for life! It is a better world having had her in it."