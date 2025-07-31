Video shows Grand Canyon wildfire smoke forming huge pyrocumulus cloud as dry conditions fuel flames

Wildfires are burning in at least two national parks. Here's what's fueling the intense flames.

The wildfire that destroyed the historic Grand Canyon Lodge earlier this month has expanded to more than 105,000 acres, fire officials in Arizona said Thursday.

A timelapse video captured on Tuesday shows smoke from the Dragon Bravo Fire producing a large pyrocumulus cloud, or fire cloud, near the Grand Canyon. This type of cloud forms from intense heat pushing smoke into the atmosphere, the Southwest Area Incident Management Team 2, which shared the video on social media, explained.

"These clouds can be incredibly powerful. In some cases, they're known to generate storms, producing lightning, or even tornados," read a post from the group.

The phenomenon can also spread smoke into the nearby area.

"Breathing in wildfire smoke can pose serious health risks," the incident management team warned. It advised anyone in an area with poor air quality to stay indoors and consider wearing an N95 mask if going outside.

Video taken by Cliff Berger on the Dragon Bravo Fire Posted by Southwest Area Incident Management Team 2 on Tuesday, July 29, 2025

The Dragon Bravo Fire started on July 4 after a lightning strike in Grand Canyon National Park. As of Thursday morning, only 4% of the perimeter is contained, according to fire officials.

Dry vegetation, winds and hot temperatures have helped fuel the fire, officials say.

"We're still continuing to get hotter and drier every single day that we do not have moisture and that continues to drive what the fire is doing," fire behavior analyst Arthur Gonzales said in an update Wednesday.

Gonzales also noted smoke from the massive fire is extremely visible.

"It can be seen from states away, not just miles away," he said.