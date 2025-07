Wildfires are burning in at least two national parks. Here's what's fueling the intense flames. Firefighters are battling wildfires in at least two national parks. The Dragon Bravo Fire is burning at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon and has exploded to more than 94,000 acres. On Wednesday, firefighters responded to the Ash Fire in a remote section of Yellowstone National Park. It's one of several fires crews have battled there since early July.