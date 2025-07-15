Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz. — A wildfire that tore through a historic Grand Canyon lodge and raged out of control Monday had been allowed to burn for days before erupting over the weekend, raising scrutiny over the National Park Service's decision not to aggressively attack the fire right away.

The wildfire along the canyon's more isolated North Rim, where most visitors don't venture, was burning quickly with no containment, fire officials said. No injuries had been reported, but more than 70 structures were lost, including a visitors center and several cabins.

At first, the fire didn't raise alarms after igniting from a lightning strike on July 4. Four days later, the Park Service said the fire was being allowed to burn to benefit the land and fire crews who were keeping close watch.

"There are no threats to infrastructure or public safety at this time," the park said on Facebook.

Then three days later, on Friday, fire officials and the park service sent out warnings to "evacuate immediately" as the fire grew by nearly eight times within a day to more than 1.4 square miles.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs called for a federal investigation into the park service's handling of the fire.

"The federal government chose to manage that fire as a controlled burn during the driest, hottest part of the Arizona summer," the governor said in a social media post Sunday.

She will be meeting with leadership in the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Department of the Interior soon to learn more about the decisions made in managing the wildfire, Hobbs' spokesperson Christian Slater said in an email.

Authorities first used a "confine and contain" strategy but shifted to aggressive suppression as the fire - one of two that firefighters are dealing with on the North Rim - rapidly grew because of hot temperatures, low humidity and strong wind gusts, fire officials said.

The Associated Press left phone and email messages Monday with a park service spokesperson seeking comment about how the fire was managed.

The fire destroyed the Grand Canyon Lodge, the only lodging inside the park's North Rim, along with employee housing and a wastewater treatment plant, park Superintendent Ed Keable said Sunday.

Park officials have closed access for the rest of the year to the North Rim, a less popular area that draws only about 10% of the Grand Canyon's millions of annual visitors.

Hikers in the area were evacuated and rafters on the Colorado River, which snakes through the canyon, were told to bypass Phantom Ranch, an outpost of cabins and dormitories. Trails to the area from the canyon's North and South rims also were closed.

A firefighter stands near smoldering debris and active flames amid the charred remains of burned structures near the Grand Canyon Lodge. National Park Service

From the air, plumes of black smoke could be seen rising above the canyon walls and haze filled parts of the park. From the park's South Rim, visitors took pictures on Monday of the smoke blanketing the canyon in the distance.

The fire flared up Saturday night, fueled by high winds. Firefighters managed to make progress, using aerial fire retardant drops near the lodge before they had to pull back because of a chlorine gas leak at the water treatment plant, the park service said.

Hikers also were evacuated over concern that the poisonous, heavier-than-air gas could sink downhill, into the canyon.

"Arizona lost more than a historic lodge, it lost a piece of our state history," said Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego in a message posted on social media.

Gallego and fellow Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly ben Gallego sent a letter Monday to Interior Secretary Doug Burgum asking among other things how the administration planned to track wildfire decision-making under a recent executive order to consolidate federal firefighting forces into a single program.

Across the West, about three dozen fires were burning uncontained and another 80 fires were being managed to clear out vegetation that has clogged the landscape, according to the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho.

So far this year, nearly 2.5 million acres have burned. That's slightly below the 10-year average, the center said Monday.

Along the Grand Canyon's North Rim, the Dragon Bravo Fire that destroyed the lodge and other buildings spread to nearly 9 square miles Monday.

A general view of the front entrance of the Grand Canyon Lodge in Arizona in June 2007. National Park Service/Michael Quinn/Handout via Reuters

The White Sage Fire also grew significantly and have charred 77 square miles of terrain with no containment. Officials reported progress in battling the fire.

The fires came three years after two errant prescribed fires conducted by the U.S. Forest Service sparked the Hermit's Peak-Calf Canyon Fire, which burned more than 530 square miles of the Rocky Mountain foothills and destroyed hundreds of homes.

The Grand Canyon Lodge, known for its huge ponderosa beams, massive limestone facade and a bronze statue of a donkey named "Brighty the Burro," was perched on the edge of the North Rim and offered sweeping views of the canyon.

"It was like you're looking at this movie all the time," said Erik Ammerlann, who lived in Arizona for most of his adult life and stayed at the lodge nearly 10 years ago. "You're really just one with nature."

Aramark, the company that operated the lodge, said all employees and guests were safely evacuated.

An original lodge burned down from a kitchen fire in 1932, four years after construction was completed, according to the Grand Canyon Historical Society. The redesigned lodge using the original stonework opened in 1937.