Video captures ferry crew rescuing man from river in NYC

NEW YORK -- Video captured a dramatic rescue in New York City on Friday morning.

CBS New York reports the captain and crew of the N.Y. Waterway ferry pulled a man from the water at around 8:30 a.m. after seeing him jump from the seawall.

Captain David Dort maneuvered the ferry into position as the crew lowered a roll-up ladder called a "Jason's Cradle" from the front of the boat.

Deckhands Gregorio Pages and Pietro Romano pulled the man aboard.

"The crew did an excellent job. They did what they were trained to do," Dort said. "For us, this is all in a day's work."

Police in lower Manhattan were checking out a report of a stolen cab around the time of the rescue. They are currently investigating whether the person who was rescued from the river is linked to the stolen cab.

The man was turned over to police and EMS at the ferry terminal.

N.Y. Waterway crews have helped rescue more than 250 people from area waters in the last 31 years, including 143 people from the "Miracle on the Hudson."