Verizon texting outage hits East Coast

Verizon on Tuesday said service has been restored to "a ton of customers" affected by a texting outage on the East Coast.

"We experienced an issue impacting texting services for some customers this morning. Our engineers were able to identify and resolve the issue quickly," the telecom company stated in an email. "Service is now fully restored."

In an earlier tweet, Verizon confirmed a texting disruption affecting East Coast customers.

The website Downdectector.com showed the outage impacting states including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida.